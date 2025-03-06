circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 21:42
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Durham Region to exhibit research and development expertise at HANNOVER MESSE

06 marzo 2025 | 21.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WHITBY, ON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Region's innovation community is showing global decision makers our collective strengths at HANNOVER MESSE 2025. Durham Region is home to impressive research and development assets, strong industrial clusters, and world-renowned academic institutions that are backed by collaborative efforts among its eight local municipalities.

"Durham Region is energizing industrial innovation," says John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer for the Region of Durham. "We are building a future that turns research and development into job creation and investment. Collaboration, alongside a strong talent pipeline, is leading to innovators in Durham Region solving some of the world's biggest challenges."

Leading the way

"Durham Region has purposefully, and successfully, built an innovation ecosystem that supports cutting-edge research and development," shares Simon Gill, Director of Economic Development and Tourism at the Region of Durham. Businesses are supported by a "collaborative environment that supports innovation, sees businesses achieve their full potential, and cultivates robust economic growth," adds Gill.

Research partnerships and innovation

Durham Region's success in research partnerships will be showcased at HANNOVER MESSE with the groundbreaking Project Arrow. An initiative of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), Project Arrow is the first all-Canadian, zero emission, connected concept vehicle. Engineered and built in Durham Region at Ontario Tech University's ACE Climatic Aerodynamic Wind Tunnel, "Project Arrow is a testament of the achievements that can be realized when industry leaders, research and post-secondary partners come together with a shared vision," says Flavio Volpe, President of the APMA. "Together, we are not just building cars; we are shaping the future of transportation."

Access to rare talent

Durham Region offers a distinct advantage for the innovation and business community.  More than 30,000 students study annually in post-secondary institutions that include Ontario Tech University, Durham College, and Trent University Durham GTA. Each of these institutions plays an important role in the region's innovation ecosystem, moving industry forward. "Ontario Tech is a research-driven institution that partners with global industry to provide our students with opportunities to solve real-world challenges and develop their learning competencies," says Dr. Les Jacobs, Vice-President, Research and Innovation at Ontario Tech University. 

Meet us in Hall 2

Durham Region has the talent, assets and community to support your business expansion in Canada. At HANNOVER MESSE, Durham Region looks forward to fostering international collaboration and attracting businesses to join its vibrant business ecosystem. Meet Invest Durham in hall 2 at booth B42 to energize your business together.

Quick facts:

Visit InvestDurham.ca to learn about the opportunity to energize your business in one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635879/Regional_Municipality_of_Durham_Energizing_innovation__Durham_Re.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636016/Regional_Municipality_of_Durham_Energizing_innovation__Durham_Re.jpg

For media requests, please contact CorporateCommunications@durham.ca

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/durham-region-to-exhibit-research-and-development-expertise-at-hannover-messe-302395105.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35325 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
A Bruxelles il Consiglio europeo, sul tavolo riarmo Europa e Ucraina
News to go
Trump, discorso fiume al Congresso Usa: dai dazi all'Ucraina, cosa ha detto
News to go
Canada risponde a Trump: "Dazi del 25% su merci Usa"
News to go
In calo a febbraio le immatricolazioni auto in Italia
News to go
Naspi, stop ai furbetti: cosa cambia, le nuove regole
News to go
Ucraina, Trump sospende gli aiuti militari a Kiev
News to go
Von der Leyen presenta piano per riarmare l'Europa
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza