E&R Engineering Spotlights High-Precision CPO and Advanced Packaging Solutions at SEMI West 2026

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. (TPEX: 8027), a specialist in semiconductor laser and plasma processing equipment, will highlight its latest semiconductor laser processing breakthroughs at SEMI West 2026, focusing on high-precision laser drilling for Fiber Array Units (FAUs) and advanced packaging solutions.

Five-Axis FAU Laser Drilling with ±0.5 μm Accuracy

To meet growing demand for high-density optical components in high-speed optical communications and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), E&R has developed a high-precision FAU laser processing solution. Development is focused on 2D FAU configurations supporting bandwidths of 3.2 Tbps, 6.4 Tbps, and 12.8 Tbps. Combining five-axis laser control, precision positioning, and micromachining, the solution achieves drilling accuracy of ±0.5 μm and supports various hole geometries and processing angles.

Comprehensive Laser & Plasma Solutions for Next-Gen AI & HPC Packaging

To address the stringent interconnect density and thermal budget challenges driven by AI and HPC architectures, E&R delivers an end-to-end processing portfolio for advanced 2.5D/3D ICs and high-density substrates. E&R's capabilities include high-precision laser drilling (achieving ±5 μm accuracy with a blind via B/T ratio up to 90%), high-throughput multi-beam laser marking (±25 μm accuracy), controlled thermal laser cutting, and lane-defined ABF grooving. By seamlessly integrating laser debonding into packaging workflows alongside high-stability plasma systems (CPK > 1.33) for surface cleaning and activation, E&R's process integration platform supports customers across the entire continuum—from initial R&D validation through full production-scale deployment.

Robust U.S. Service & Technical Support

Backed by local service teams across key U.S. hubs—including Portland, Arizona, and Texas—E&R ensures rapid response times, remote diagnostics, and tailored technical support. This regional presence minimizes downtime, optimizes yield, and accelerates time-to-market for North American semiconductor partners.

E&R at SEMI West 2026

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