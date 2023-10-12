Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 00:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Hamas: "Attacco preparato in 2 anni". Israele pensava a esercitazione

00:01 Oggi in Israele Tajani, Von der Leyen e Metsola

23:51 Elena Basile e Corrado Formigli, scontro a Piazzapulita: "Me ne vado"

23:19 Bologna, giovane di 23 anni suicida in diretta social

22:46 Manifestazione 'Palestina libera' a Roma, massima attenzione per sit-in

22:21 Ilaria Cucchi, mail con minacce anche contro i figli: presentata denuncia per stalking

22:01 Israele, presidente comunità ebraica Milano: "M5S antisemita". La replica: "Oltraggio gravissimo"

21:45 Israele, Egitto chiede stop raid a valico Rafah: ma no a esodo da Gaza

21:44 Salario minimo, Meloni: "Non è lo strumento adatto"

21:41 Superenalotto, combinazione oggi 12 ottobre 2023: numeri vincenti

20:49 Roma, Mattarella ringrazia Sangiuliano per impegno su Biblioteca di Archeologia

19:47 Salario minimo, sì o no: cosa dicono i dati dell'Ocse

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EADV Congress: Study reveals significant stigma associated with female adult acne

13 ottobre 2023 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reveals that acne significantly influences how individuals are perceived in social settings. Faces with acne are seen as less attractive, trustworthy, confident, successful, dominant and happy, with adult female acne having the strongest negative effect. 

This ground-breaking research, presented today at the EADV Congress 2023, assessed the effect of different anatomical variants of acne on natural gaze patterns and social perception.

The researchers tracked the eye movements of 245 participants who viewed neutral and emotional faces of females with both clear skin and clinically relevant anatomical variants of acne (emotions included 'happy', 'angry' and 'neutral'). Images were rated for acne-related visual disturbance while emotional faces were rated for valence intensity. Separately, a group of 205 online survey respondents were asked to rate the personality traits of the individuals depicted in the images.

The survey found that faces with acne were perceived as significantly less attractive, trustworthy, successful, confident and dominant.

Notably, the results showed that adult female acne concentrated around the 'U-zone' (around the jawline, mouth and chin) received the lowest scores for attractiveness and was considered the most visually disturbing. Happy faces with female adult acne were also rated as less happy than clear-skin faces.

In adults, acne is known to have serious consequences, including a psychological impact, low self-esteem, social isolation and depression.

Multiple studies have previously shown how the perception of pejorative physical characteristics can lead to social distress, including social isolation, higher biologic stress and even poorer health.

Discussing the study's findings, Dr Marek Jankowski, the lead author of the study, states, "I've consistently seen that adult female acne leads to more social challenges compared to adolescent acne and these findings reaffirm this. However, what was truly surprising was images depicting generalised acne, covering a larger area with more lesions, received more positive ratings than images featuring adult female acne occurring in the 'U-zone'."

"Treatment needs to focus on improving the quality of life of patients, not just reducing the surface area impacted by the acne. Unfortunately, this is not currently a goal when treating acne, with therapeutic guidelines still advocating for certain treatment modalities based on the number of lesions, irrespective of their location."

"These results clearly emphasise the emotional and psychological burden experienced by individuals with acne", Dr Jankowski adds.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eadv-congress-study-reveals-significant-stigma-associated-with-female-adult-acne-301953456.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN32837 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Salute_E_Benessere Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza that acne significantly acne having acne faces
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, capo esercito ammette errori
News to go
Moto Gp, dal 2024 Marc Marquez correrà con team Ducati Gresini
News to go
Euro 7, primo via libera dell'Eurocamera ai nuovi standard
News to go
Vino, controlli Nas: sequestrati 300mila litri
News to go
Istat: sempre meno giovani in Italia
News to go
Israele, Blinken vede Netanyahu: "Non vi abbandoniamo"
News to go
Bus Mestre, primi tre indagati nell'inchiesta
News to go
Parte il 'bonus colonnine'
News to go
Israele-Hamas, sale bilancio vittime
News to go
Pedopornografia, 30 perquisizioni e 24 indagati in blitz polizia
News to go
Food, moda, auto e nautica: settori eccellenza made in Italy
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza