Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 06 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ENGWE to Unveil New Commuter E-Bike Line "Mapfour" at CES 2025

06 gennaio 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in fat-tire electric bicycles, is excited to showcase its latest products at CES 2025, the world's premier technology event. From January 7 to January 10, attendees can visit ENGWE's booth (North Hall-N4, Booth No. 10935) to experience the debut of its all-new commuter product line, ENGWE Mapfour.

With a brand mission to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip, ENGWE has focus on short trip solution through its cool, powerful, and cost-effective electric bicycles. Over the past decade, ENGWE has received widespread industry recognition, with its brand and products featured in leading publications such as Forbes, BikeRadar, and Electrek, as well as gaining strong support from a growing community of users.

In 2024, ENGWE delivered most popular releases like the M20.2.0 ebikes, a moped-style e-bike; the versatile and powerful Engine Pro 2.0; and commuter-friendly models like the P275 and P20 city e-bike. Additionally, the ENGWE LE20 cargo electric bike became a favorite for carrying goods and children, solidifying ENGWE's reputation for meeting diverse user needs.

Introducing Mapfour: Making commuting more efficient

At CES 2025, ENGWE will unveil Mapfour, a high-end commuter product line that reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability. ENGWE Mapfour's commuter product line focuses on carbon fiber, lightweight design, long-lasting battery life, powerful performance, and fast charging.

"With ENGWE Mapfour ebikes, we aspire to integrate "Making commuting more efficient" into daily life, empowering individuals to embrace an eco-friendly, economical, and enjoyable commuting solution," said Baron, the product manager from ENGWE.

ENGWE warmly invites all e-bike enthusiasts and media representatives to explore the future of e-bike technology. Test rides of ENGWE's latest models, including the innovative Mapfour product line, will be available at North Hall-N4, Booth No. 10935. For additional information, visit ENGWE's official websites for Europe and the U.S.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590011/ENGWE_ebike_attend_CES_exhibition.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451406/ENGWE_logo_03_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-to-unveil-new-commuter-e-bike-line-mapfour-at-ces-2025-302342896.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN88393 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Turismo Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza products at CES 2025 at CES 2025 world's premier technology event
Vedi anche
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024
News to go
Lionel Messi entra in Borsa con i suoi immobili
News to go
Meteo weekend, cosa ci aspetta: previsioni
News to go
La crisi dell'auto tocca anche la Tesla, nel 2024 calano le vendite
News to go
Cecilia Sala, Italia spinge per la liberazione
News to go
Smart working, tra i 30enni lo sceglie di più chi non ha figli
News to go
Cecilia Sala dal carcere: "Dormo per terra, tolti anche gli occhiali"
News to go
Saldi al via in Val d'Aosta: dal 4 gennaio in tutta Italia
News to go
Stop a gas russo verso l'Europa, cosa sta succedendo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza