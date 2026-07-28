Envision Energy and Kallista Energy Deliver 386 MWh Energy Storage Project to Accelerate Future Energy System in France

PARIS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has deepened its collaboration with European renewable energy producer Kallista Energy, to deliver the 193 MW / 386 MWh Neuilly-en-Thelle battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Hauts-de-France. Construction commenced in early July 2026, with commercial operation expected before spring 2028.

Building on the Saleux project, Envision Energy's first BESS project in France, which broke ground in 2025, Neuilly-en-Thelle marks another step forward in the companies' partnership. It also provides a scalable blueprint for energy storage deployment across Europe while advancing the Future Energy System in the region.

Envision Energy will deliver its advanced BESS solution and oversee the project's full lifecycle, from site maintenance to battery recycling after the 25 years of operation. Powered by Envision AESC's lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and supported by the company's 10 GWh gigafactory in Hauts-de-France, which has been operational since June 2025, the project combines local battery manufacturing with system integration to strengthen regional industrial capacity and enhance energy infrastructure resilience. Once operational, the system will provide essential flexibility services to the French grid, including frequency regulation through RTE's reserve markets, helping balance electricity supply and demand. With capacity equivalent to 30,000 households' daily consumption, the project will enhance grid stability, enable greater integration of renewable energy, and support France's ongoing electrification.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy & President of EU & LATAM Regions said: "Our second BESS project with Kallista Energy reflects the continued growth of a partnership built on shared ambitions for Europe's energy transition. Beyond delivering safe, reliable and scalable storage technology, Envision provides comprehensive lifecycle support, helping customers maximise long-term asset value. This integrated approach further advances our Future Energy System, strengthening grid resilience, accelerate renewable energy integration and support sustainable industrial development across Europe."

"Battery energy storage is a key driver to achieve electrification of energy consumption and massive expansion of renewable energies, which aim at reaching a low-carbon economy", said Johann Tardy, CEO of the Kallista Energy Group. "For the battery energy storage system in Neuilly-en-Thelle, we are leveraging the strong collaboration built with Envision Energy on our previous project in Saleux to deliver a new high-quality storage infrastructure to further support the energy transition".

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