Envision Energy Strengthens Global Collaboration with Its First Global Supplier Day to Build a Secure, Resilient, and Sustainable Supply Chain

23 ottobre 2025 | 09.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, successfully hosted its 2025 Global Supplier Day at its Shanghai headquarters and Jiangyin manufacturing facilities. As the company's first-ever global supplier conference, the two-day conference brought together 64 supplier partners and 130 representatives from across continents, aiming to strengthen global collaboration, drive joint innovation, and align partners to build a secure, resilient, and sustainable international supply chain ecosystem that underpins its net-zero ambitions.

Participants visited Envision's Shanghai Cloud Center and Jiangyin smart manufacturing base, where they witnessed the company's digitalized production systems, intelligent energy management, and advanced wind turbine technologies. Through immersive experiences and live demonstrations, attendees gained a firsthand insight into Envision's innovation-driven culture, the EnOS intelligent operating system, and its commitment to integrating digitalization, intelligence, and sustainability across its entire value chain.

Through in-depth exchanges and best-practice sharing, Envision highlighted the suppliers' critical role in enhancing competitiveness and securing excellence across every project phase. Their expertise in risk management, quality assurance, and cost optimization was highlighted as essential to reliability and performance. Beyond project completion, sustained collaboration in operation and maintenance continues to create long-term value and improve life-cycle performance. These discussions reinforced a shared understanding that deep collaboration, transparency, and mutual trust are the cornerstones of Envision's global supply chain resilience.

"A strong, resilient supply chain is the backbone of Envision's global success," said Mr. Song Gang, Senior Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain at Envision Energy. "We see our suppliers as true partners in shaping a sustainable future. Through openness, collaboration, and shared innovation, we are deepening trust and building a supply network that can withstand uncertainty, drive competitiveness, and create mutual value for both Envision and our partners, ensuring that together we are ready to power the next era of clean energy."

The successful event further strengthened mutual trust and strategic alignment between Envision Energy and its global supplier network. Together, they are shaping a collaborative, future-ready ecosystem that supports Envision's rapid international growth and advances the world's clean energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803541/image_805157_21907993.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-strengthens-global-collaboration-with-its-first-global-supplier-day-to-build-a-secure-resilient-and-sustainable-supply-chain-302592577.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

