EVIDENT Expands Its Pramana Digital Pathology Portfolio to Support Small and Medium-Sized Labs

The new Pramana™ POD benchtop WSI scanner delivers autonomous imaging to help laboratories create pathologist-ready whole slide images with minimal operator intervention.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evident announced the Pramana™ POD whole slide imaging (WSI) scanner, a new benchtop system designed to help laboratories produce trusted images. Built for small and medium-sized laboratories and specialty applications within larger institutions, the scanner helps make digital pathology adoption more accessible.

As pathology laboratories expand digital workflows amid increasing case volumes and operational demands, they need scanning systems that produce consistent, high-quality images across specimen types while integrating into existing laboratory workflows. Evident designed the Pramana POD scanner to address those needs, extending proven Pramana autonomous WSI technology to smaller laboratories.

"Pramana WSI technology has received tremendous acceptance from pathology labs across academic medical centers and network labs across the United States," said Prasanth Perugupalli, Vice President of Digital Pathology, Evident. "By incorporating quality assurance into the whole slide imaging process, Pramana technology can help labs of varying sizes reduce the need for post-scan QA and the associated costs and delays."

The Pramana POD scanner automates imaging with an advanced tissue finder, extensive label detection, and automated focal plane and scan-profile selection. Built-in image-quality assessment helps deliver pathologist-ready whole slide images and identify scans that may require further review. Volumetric imaging captures multiple focal planes to support the selection of sharp focal information across the scanned area, with true 40X imaging at 25 slides per hour under defined conditions.

The Pramana series of autonomous WSI scanners is well-suited for most brightfield imaging applications, including histopathology, core biopsies, hematology, cytology, and microbiology.

"Scientific advances move quickly, but laboratory infrastructure changes slowly," Perugupalli added. "With the Pramana POD scanner, small and medium-sized labs can build as their needs evolve."

To learn more about the Pramana POD benchtop WSI scanner, visit evidentscientific.com/products/slide-scanners/pramana-pod.

About EVIDENTFor over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.

Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.

Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Future clinical availability is subject to applicable regulatory authorization, and regulatory status and availability may vary by country. Performance varies by specimen type and workflow.Pramana is a trademark of Evident Corporation or its subsidiaries.

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