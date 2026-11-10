EYKON launches Orkestra, a new software platform for modern utility operations

Modular architecture helps utilities extract more value from existing infrastructure while protecting the continuity of critical operations

VIENNA, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYKON today announced EYKON Orkestra, a new software platform designed to help utilities respond to growing data and operational demands without disrupting the systems they depend on today.

While metering and billing remain critical, growing grid visibility, analytics and control needs require increasing amounts of data, at greater frequency, for different operational purposes.

Orkestra scales with the needs of utilities, introducing dedicated data streams for Billing, Grid Analytics and Control, and allowing each to evolve and scale independently while remaining part of one shared, secure platform.

"Utilities need to move forward, but they cannot compromise the operation flowsthey rely on," said Ifigeneia Stefanidou, Head of Strategy and Solutions at EYKON. "Orkestra is designed around both realities. It protects continuity of the critical operations, while creating the foundation for new data, analytics and control capabilities to develop over time."

Its modular structure allows utilities to adopt capabilities according to their priorities, building from established metering and billing towards deeper grid insight and operational control. This creates a gradual path forward, and does not require utilities to replace what already works.

"The opportunity is in smarter data use. Putting the right data to work for the right purpose," said Thomas Lenze, Head of product management Solutions, Software and Services. "Orkestra gives utilities a way to evolve progressively, along ever-changing regulatory requirements and always within a secure platform environment."

EYKON Orkestra will be presented at Enlit Europe 2026, alongside EYKON's metering, grid analytics and flexibility capabilities, demonstrating how utilities can make more of the infrastructure already in place.

About EYKON

EYKON, formerly the Landis+Gyr EMEA business, operates as an independent utility infrastructure technology company built on more than 130 years of utility expertise. Headquartered in Switzerland, with a network of expert local teams, the company serves customers in more than 75 markets and supports over 100 million connected endpoints across the region.

Combining proven technology, deep utility expertise and real-world operational insight from one of the largest installed bases in EMEA, EYKON connects what utilities measure with how they operate. This helps customers gain greater visibility, make better decisions, maintain greater control and unlock more value from the infrastructure they already operate.

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