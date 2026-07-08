Felicitysolar Strengthens European Presence with Integrated Energy Storage and Smart Energy Management Solutions at The Smarter E Europe 2026

MUNICH, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicitysolar participated in The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany, from June 23 to 25, presenting its latest residential energy storage, C&I energy storage, and smart energy management solutions. Under the theme "Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions," the company demonstrated its growing capabilities in integrated inverter-battery systems, digital energy management, and localized support for the European market.

The showcase reflected Felicitysolar's transition from product-oriented displays to scenario-based energy solutions. Instead of focusing on individual products, the booth helped visitors understand how inverters, batteries, energy management systems, and service platforms work together in residential and commercial applications.

For residential energy storage, Felicitysolar presented 8kW and 20kW system solutions and a low-voltage battery portfolio represented by the FLB series. Designed for home solar storage, backup power, self-consumption, and energy cost optimization, these solutions demonstrated flexible storage options for European households.

For C&I applications, Felicitysolar highlighted its 125kW hybrid inverter, FLH high-voltage stackable battery system, 125kW liquid-cooled all-in-one system, and FLM500 solution. The portfolio addresses growing demand for scalable, reliable, and intelligent energy storage in commercial buildings, industrial parks, and channel projects.

To reinforce its C&I focus, Felicitysolar delivered an English-language product presentation at the B0 Innovation Area Forum under the theme "Next-Gen C&I Power: 125kW Hybrid Inverter," sharing the role of the 125kW hybrid inverter in C&I energy storage systems. Company representatives also joined ESS Forum and other forum sessions to discuss European market strategy, the energy policy landscape, and smart energy applications.

Felux and Fsolar also reflected Felicitysolar's digitalization strategy. Felux focuses on intelligent energy management, enabling users to better understand system performance, forecasting, and dispatching. Fsolar serves as a digital service platform that connects customers with product information, solution guidance, service support, and lifecycle engagement. Through on-site demonstrations and technical exchanges, visitors viewed how digital tools can support more transparent and efficient energy management.

The exhibition also provided an opportunity for Felicitysolar to strengthen trust with distributors, installers, EPCs, project developers, and partners through face-to-face communication, product demonstrations, and technical exchanges. Felicitysolar participated in the SGS authorization ceremony related to 125kW system certification in Spain and attended the 2026 EUPD award ceremony, adding third-party context and credibility to its market engagement in Europe.

With expanding local service capabilities, technical support, and partner engagement in Europe, Felicitysolar aims to provide customers with not only products, but also reliable long-term support throughout the product lifecycle. Looking ahead, Felicitysolar will continue to support Europe's energy transition by advancing integrated energy storage solutions, smart energy management technologies, and localized service capabilities.

Contact:Felicitysolar Marketing Departmentpr@felicitysolar.com +86-18620102298

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