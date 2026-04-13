Final qualifiers for the Games of the Future 2026 set for Astana this June

Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana will bring together elite teams from across the globe, all competing for the final spots at the world's most innovative sporting event where physical sport meets competitive gaming.

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The race to the Games of the Future 2026 is entering its final stage, as Phygital International has announced the full line-up of teams and athletes set to compete at Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana, bringing together some of the best phygital talent from across Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Taking place from 10–15 June 2026, the tournament will feature leading teams across Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball and Phygital Dancing, all aiming to secure qualification to the Games of the Future 2026 (GOTF 2026), where they will compete for global glory and a share of over US$4 million prize pool.

With qualification on the line and only a limited number of slots available, Astana will host some of the most intense and competitive matchups seen across the phygital calendar to date. Teams arriving have already proven themselves across the Phygital Origins and Phygital Rivals regional circuits, but only a select few will progress to compete on the global stage at the Games of the Future 2026 this summer, raising the stakes across every match and performance.

Across all three disciplines, teams will compete in the Games of the Future's signature phygital format, combining digital gameplay with live physical performance into a single competitive structure.

In Phygital Football, one of the most popular disciplines, a strong international field will take to the stage, with teams such as KMF Titograd from Montenegro returning with unfinished business after narrowly missing out on a place at GOTF 2025 last year, alongside teams including Lahore Athletics, coming all the way from Pakistan for the first time, and one of the most successful Liga Fut7 teams in Brazil, OEASTE SP, all set to compete for qualification in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

In Phygital Basketball, Valencia Basket 3x3, winners of Phygital Rivals Spain, arrive as one of the new phygital teams to watch. Representing the city's professional 3x3 team, they will face strong opponents including Boca, the official 3x3 team of Boca Juniors from Argentina, and Serbia's 2025 3x3 champions, Vozdovac, as they look to secure their place at the Games.

Meanwhile, blending rhythm, precision and physical endurance, Phygital Dancing will bring together a truly international line-up of performers from across the globe, featuring established names such as Brazil-based GOTF 2025 runner-up Tiago Silva and Netherlands-based Dion Visser, alongside emerging talents including Armenia-based Lala Geborgyan and Jose Campos from Peru, all competing for the final places on the global stage later this summer.

"This second edition of Phygital Contenders reflects the strength of the pathway we have built," said John Hewitt, International Marketing & Communications Director at Phygital International. "Seeing such a competitive and diverse line-up, with both returning teams and new challengers, is a strong indication that we are moving in the right direction. As teams compete for their place at the Games of the Future in Astana this summer, it is clear that the ecosystem is not only growing, but also becoming more competitive with each season."

With Astana preparing to host the Games of the Future 2026, the qualifiers provide an early opportunity to showcase the city's role at the centre of the global phygital calendar.

Alibek Khassenov, Head of the Directorate of the Games of the Future 2026 said: "Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana represents a key milestone on the road to this summer's Games of the Future, and an opportunity to showcase Kazakhstan's ambition to be at the forefront of innovation in sport. Together with our partners, we are proud to welcome the world's top phygital athletes and support the continued growth of this dynamic format."

In parallel to the announcement of the lineup for Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana, the first teams for the Games of the Future 2026 in Phygital Shooter have also been revealed. Among them are new challengers such as South Africa's Hybrids and Spain-based Klan Pedrajas, who will join reigning champions xGoat as part of an eight-team line-up in Astana.

The Games of the Future 2026 (July 29 – August 9) will bring together multiple phygital and esports disciplines, including Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, Phygital Dancing, Phygital Shooter and Phygital Fighting, alongside thrilling esports competitions including MOBA on both PC and mobile, as well as Battle Royale.

As the pinnacle event of the global phygital calendar, GOTF 2026 is expected to bring together more than 900 participants from over 50 countries, continuing to define the future of sport by integrating digital competition with physical performance under a single competitive framework.

The full list of participants at Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana, along with the rankings overview across all phygital disciplines, is available here.

To keep up to date with the latest news on Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana and the Games of the Future 2026, visit the official website. Fans can catch all the action from Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana live (and relive the action from GOTF 2025) via the official OTT platform: tv.gofuture.games.

Notes to Editors:

Looking forward to covering our upcoming phygital sport events?

Media interested in covering Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana and/or the Games of the Future 2026 will soon be able to apply for accreditation please visit the Media Centre at GOTF2026 website for the latest updates.

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 were held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit https://Phygitalinternational.com or contact us at: press@phygitalinternational.com

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