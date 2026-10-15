FISU and ViewLift Announce Strategic Collaboration to Elevate World University Sports

ViewLift joins forces with technology partner Bornan to enhance the digital ecosystem of world university sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a DAZN company, and The International University Sports Federation (FISU), today announced an expanded technology alliance that will digitally equip and empower the world university sports movement ahead of its next Universiade season in 2027.

ViewLift is joining forces with Bornan Sports Technology, FISU's Technology and Digital Data Partner, to bring streaming, AI-powered media management, and event-technology infrastructure together on a single digital platform for FISU's student-athletes, the 167 member National University Sport Federations (NUSFs) around the world, and its global audience.

As part of the alliance, FISU and the world university sports movement will use ViewLift's direct-to-consumer streaming and content platform, adding a fan-facing streaming layer built on top of Bornan's existing games management, timing, scoring and results infrastructure. The result is a more connected pipeline — from live event data and broadcast production through to streaming and content distribution.

The collaboration completed a successful soft launch in June 2026, piloting core platform integrations across selected FISU properties. Additional functionality is now being introduced, expanding streaming distribution, automated content workflows, and event technology integration across a broader range of FISU competitions. The platform is scheduled for full launch in January 2027, in time to support the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in China.

"FISU's vision is to give student-athletes and fans a digital experience worthy of the sport they compete in and follow," said FISU Secretary General & CEO Matthias Remund. "This partnership gives us the capability to make that vision real, reaching a global audience with the quality they see across professional sport. It's an important step in FISU's elevation of university sport storytelling as we head into this next chapter."

"University sport has some of the most passionate fans in the world, and they deserve a streaming experience that matches that passion," said ViewLift President Manik Bambha. "Partnering with FISU, in collaboration with Bornan, brings a world-class experience to the world university sports movement and helps this next generation of athletes reach a global audience."

Executives from ViewLift and FISU will join for a featured panel discussion at SPORTEL Monaco next week, that will go behind the scenes of the alliance — unpacking the platform's capabilities and what's coming next as it reshapes the university sport fan experience.

About FISU

Ever since 1949, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) has been the key driver of world university sports at all levels through sport events, educational initiatives and wellbeing. Together with its members and continental organisations, FISU supports students, connects universities and leads cultural exchange, fostering academic-athletic balance, wellbeing, respect, excellence and inclusion for generations to come. At the heart of the university sports movement lie FISU's flagship sports events – the FISU Universiades, FISU World University Championships and the FISU University World Cups. Across these multiple events, the FISU sports programme covers more than 60 sports. In addition to international sports competitions, FISU also stages educational events and programmes that offer students opportunities for individual development, networking, exchange of ideas and collaborative learning.

About ViewLift

ViewLift, a DAZN company, provides digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. In addition to the FISU, ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League; 18 U.S. professional sports teams; six Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; the World Racing Group; and others. The company's media clients include Versant and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media Contacts: FISUThérèse Courvoisiermedia@fisu.net

ViewLift Mahesh Kumar marketing@viewlift.com

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