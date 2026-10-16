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Following industrial investment from Midea Group, Jodell unveils full-stack new products for industrial embodied execution at CIIF

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16 ottobre 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following strategic industrial investment from Fortune Global 500 Midea Group, Suzhou-based Jodell Robotics made a notable appearance at CIIF, launching its full-stack industrial embodied execution product portfolio. The lineup includes three core products: the Mozart biomimetic five-finger dexterous hand, self-developed visuo-tactile sensors and an embodied intelligence data acquisition kit. Completing robots' full "perception-interaction-execution" chain, Jodell delivers full-stack capabilities and solutions for global research institutes, humanoid robot developers and high-end manufacturers.

The newly unveiled Mozart dexterous hand adopts a distributed full-domain tactile sensing design. Each finger integrates high-precision tactile sensors to capture multi-dimensional data such as contact force and position in real time. Powered by Jodell's proprietary drive and control algorithms, it achieves high-precision, flexible fine grasping. Suitable for semiconductors, 3C electronics, lithium batteries and life science automation, it handles precision assembly, sample processing and flexible picking of irregular materials, addressing practical challenges for industrial embodied robots and enabling reliable deployment of embodied intelligence on precision manufacturing lines.

Jodell's founding team contributed to China's first space robot and boasts nearly 30 years of aerospace-grade engineering expertise. For the "hand", Jodell fully self-develops electric grippers and dexterous hands for micron-level precision. For the "eye", it develops visuo-tactile sensors and collaborates with Professor Gerald E. Loeb, SynTouch founder and US National Academy of Sciences member. Leveraging BioTac technology adopted by Shadow Robot, they co-develop new human-like tactile sensors that detect force, vibration and temperature with inherent resistance to industrial electromagnetic interference, with mass production accelerated in Suzhou. For the "brain" and data, Jodell builds an embodied data platform and embodied brain, accumulating operational insights from real production data. This forms its complete "hand-eye-brain-data" system. Standardized modular execution units and industrial workstations bridge the "last millimeter" between intelligence and the physical world, turning embodied intelligence into verifiable factory productivity.

Jodell's portfolio covers 17 series and over 50 mass-produced products, with annual capacity exceeding 100,000 units. Having served more than 6,000 global customers across dozens of countries, it supplies robust robot end-effectors and aims to lead and set standards for the global industrial embodied intelligence execution layer.

 

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