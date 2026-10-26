Freedom Holding Corp. Advances AI Infrastructure Development in Kazakhstan

First public GPU cloud planned for 2027 as Freedom develops a $2 billion Sovereign AI Hub

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC) is advancing its AI infrastructure plans in Kazakhstan, including a $2 billion Sovereign AI Hub and the launch of its first public GPU cloud in 2027. The programme aims to expand access to computing resources for businesses, developers and public institutions.

Freedom is developing the Sovereign AI Hub under an agreement signed in November 2025 with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. The project envisages a site with 100 MW of available power. Freedom is the principal financing and implementation partner and will operate the hub.

The planned infrastructure is intended to support AI model training, large-scale data processing and the development of AI services for business and government. Access to shared computing resources can enable organisations to develop and run applications without building their own server infrastructure.

Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., has said demand already stands at twice the planned capacity of the hub's first stage. Major prospective clients have expressed willingness to lease future capacity for five years.

Freedom plans to make its first GPU cluster available as a public cloud in 2027, giving businesses and developers access to computing capacity for AI workloads.

The group is also developing Freedom AI Super Cluster, designed to serve government, business and science, with its first phase planned for the first quarter of 2027. A new Freedom Cloud data centre is under construction near Almaty. Freedom Cloud already serves more than 3,400 business and public-sector clients.

Freedom's international technology ecosystem spans banking, brokerage, insurance and telecoms, alongside lifestyle services including ticketing, travel, e-commerce and food delivery.

On 23 October, Turlov met Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in Astana during Huang's first visit to Kazakhstan. Turlov presented Freedom's technology ecosystem and its AI infrastructure plans.

Turlov noted that Kazakhstan has developed a strong pool of talent already creating technology in e-commerce and finance. Combined with domestic AI infrastructure, he said, this is becoming one of the country's main advantages in the global digital transformation.

Freedom's role is to provide the infrastructure needed to support that development. Its investment in computing capacity and cloud services aims to help businesses and developers turn local expertise into AI applications and digital products.

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