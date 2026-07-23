FROM BELGIUM TO IBIZA AND BEYOND: VELO* AND TOMORROWLAND CELEBRATE SELF-EXPRESSION WITH "ECHOES OF TOMORROWLAND"

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vibrant display of music, unity, and shared human experience, Velo, the leading nicotine pouch brand in Europe*** made for true originals, hosted its inaugural "Echoes of Tomorrowland" event at the Tomorrowland Store in Ibiza.

Designed to bring the spirit of Tomorrowland beyond the festival grounds, the event gave fans in Ibiza the opportunity to experience the unique sense of connection and community that defines the festival.

The event, which took place on Friday 17th July, was headlined by Ukrainian house and techno DJ, Korolova, and featured a livestream from Tomorrowland's main stage. Recreating Tomorrowland's unique culture of spontaneous community, Velo welcomed a mix of consumer fans alongside hosted media from the UK and Spain, and lifestyle and music creators flown in from all corners of the globe.

Breaking down barriers: Research proves the power of the beat

The event followed new global research** highlighting a growing need for shared experiences, which reveals that almost two in five adults (39%) find building meaningful connections harder with age.

Velo and Tomorrowland believe the ultimate catalyst for breaking down these barriers is the music itself. The physical dancefloor acts as a powerful space for connection, driven by its unique role in self-expression. 30% of respondents agree the dancefloor is where they feel most able to show up as their authentic selves and "dance like nobody's watching", while 61% feel more comfortable expressing themselves when they see others doing the same.

With over a quarter (27%) of 25–35-year-olds agreeing that friendships made on the dancefloor or at a music festival are deeper and more genuine than those formed in traditional social settings, it demonstrates that when we show up as our most original selves, we make deeper connections and feel part of something bigger. When the beat drops, self-consciousness fades, and genuine friendships are born.

The butterfly effect: A social experiment in connection

To actively foster a culture of community, Velo introduced a bespoke "butterfly matching mechanic" at the door. Guests were handed a beautifully crafted physical butterfly half and challenged to find a stranger holding the other half to complete the butterfly. This interactive social experiment instantly turned a room of strangers into an active, collaborative community.

In the DJ Booth: Artist Perspectives

Reflecting on the unique energy of the night, global DJ headliner Korolova said: "The dancefloor is one of the few places where people feel completely free to express who they are without judgment. That's the energy I felt throughout the night in Ibiza, thanks to Velo - it was incredible to watch everyone let go, show up as their true selves, and celebrate their originality together."

Supporting artist Camden Cox added: "What stayed with me from the night was watching total strangers connect so easily through a shared experience. Sometimes all people need is a small invitation to start a conversation, and seeing the crowd use the physical butterflies to break the ice and dance together was pure magic."

Malky Brown, Global Head of Content & Partnerships at BAT, commented: "With 'Echoes of Tomorrowland', we wanted to recreate the sense of connection that makes the festival so special. By encouraging people to step outside their comfort zones and connect with others, we brought to life Velo's belief that self-expression can bring people closer together."

To watch the official event wrap film and discover more about Velo, visit @velo.global.

*For +18 nicotine consumers only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

** 2009 Nicotine users (Aged 18+), who have used nicotine products for at least the past six months and are currently at least weekly users of nicotine products across the UK, Spain, Pakistan, Poland, and Austria. Research conducted between 16.06.2026 - 22.06.2026.

*** Based on Velo estimated volume share in measured retail in the following key nicotine pouch markets in Europe: Sweden, Denmark, UK, Poland and Switzerland, calculated for the year 2025.

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