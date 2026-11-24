BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com is expanding its direct sourcing and cross-border import partnerships with leading global producers, providing international brands with a more direct route to China's consumer market. Last Friday, representatives from 20 leading Bordeaux châteaux joined diplomats from more than 10 countries and representatives from over 100 international brands and cross-border organizations at JD.com's global headquarters in Beijing.

The gathering highlighted the growing role of JINGDONG Cross-Border, JD.com's cross-border import business, in connecting international brands and products with Chinese consumers. Sandy Xu, CEO of JD.com, reaffirmed internationalization as a long-term strategic priority, with the company leveraging its global sourcing network and supply chain capabilities to help international brands enter China and build sustainable growth in the market.

France was strongly represented by leading Bordeaux producers, including Château Branaire-Ducru, Château Lascombes, Château Talbot, Pichon Comtesse, Château Lynch-Bages, Château Beychevelle, Pontet Canet, Château Montrose, Château Pédesclaux, Château Giscours, and Cos d'Estournel, among others.

"China is a very important market, and having the right channels and partners is essential," said François-Xavier Maroteaux, President of the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux (UGCB) and owner of Château Branaire-Ducru. "JD.com plays an important role, and it is wonderful to see so many great Bordeaux wines available to Chinese consumers through JD.com."

Wine illustrates JINGDONG Cross-Border's direct-sourcing model. With sourcing centers in Europe, the U.S., Japan and South Korea, it works directly with brands and producers at origin, connecting global supply more efficiently with demand in China. For Bordeaux wines, bonded cross-border import, temperature-controlled logistics and end-to-end traceability enable directly sourced wines to reach Chinese consumers in as little as two to three days after ordering, while helping ensure authenticity and quality from origin to delivery.

The partnerships are also extending beyond import and distribution. JINGDONG Cross-Border has partnered with Château Lascombes, a Second Growth in the Bordeaux 1855 Classification, to create an exclusive limited edition for the Chinese market celebrating the Year of the Goat in 2027. The collaboration demonstrates how international producers can combine their heritage with insights into local consumer preferences and occasions to build closer connections with Chinese customers.

These partnerships are part of JD.com's "10 Billion GigaGrowth Plan," launched in 2025 to help international brands enter and grow in China. Since its launch, JINGDONG Cross-Border has introduced more than 2,000 international brands and 20,000 new products from over 10 countries.

Beyond bringing products into China, JINGDONG Cross-Border combines global sourcing with JD.com's retail, logistics, marketing and consumer insights to support international brands across their market journey, helping them adapt to evolving consumer demand and pursue long-term growth in China.

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