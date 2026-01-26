circle x black
From Messy Wires to Smart Integration: Hoymiles Rethinks Home Energy Storage

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With residential energy storage accelerating across Europe, the industry is entering a new phase shaped by rising expectations around usability, safety, and integration. As Hoymiles, a global provider of solar & storage solutions, continues to work closely with installers and homeowners across diverse markets, an observation has become increasingly clear: innovation today is not just about technical capability, but how seamlessly energy technology fits into everyday life.

The complexity gap in home energy storage

Over the years, residential storage has been viewed primarily through a technical lens. However, a complexity gap is hindering users from adopting a green, sustainable, and independent clean energy solution. For homeowners, the challenges are tangible:

The evolution of simplicity and integration

Across the industry, a clear transition is underway: from assembling multiple standalone devices to designing truly integrated systems. Higher integration reduces installation effort, saves space, and most importantly, makes energy management more approachable for everyday users.

This does not mean less technology, but more thoughtful use of it: streamlined system architecture, minimized external wiring, and more stable, secure operation.

What's next: A new perspective on all-in-one

Responding to these evolving needs, Hoymiles is set to introduce a new all-in-one home energy storage solution: HiOne all-in-one BESS.

It will be officially launched on February 5 in Amsterdam, revealing a fresh perspective on how residential energy systems can be designed, installed, and experienced. Built around real-world residential scenarios, HiOne reflects a broader industry movement toward smarter integration, simpler installation, and a more home-friendly approach to energy storage.

The launch event will be live-streamed globally. Watch live at https://www.hoymiles.com/hione-global-launch 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-messy-wires-to-smart-integration-hoymiles-rethinks-home-energy-storage-302668909.html

