Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2026 Map a Shanghai Sourcing Route for Europe

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the September sourcing season approaches, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2026 are preparing to welcome European furniture retailers, distributors, importers, designers and project professionals to Shanghai Pudong for a dual-show experience connecting furniture trade, manufacturing, design and lifestyle-led home interiors.

Furniture China will take place from 8–11 September 2026at SNIEC. The show will continue to serve as a major furniture sourcing platform in Asia, covering finished furniture, upholstery, dining, outdoor furniture, commercial furniture, office solutions, materials, hardware and manufacturing supply chain resources.

In 2026, the show further sharpens its category structure to support more targeted sourcing. Key highlights include the upgraded Hall E4 Outdoor Furniture, responding to rising demand for outdoor living, garden, resort and leisure furniture; the new Hall N2 Dining Plus, presenting dining furniture through complete dining scenarios and spatial solutions; and the renamed Hall E5 Commercial Furniture, focusing on office, contract and commercial furniture applications.

FMC-related sections will further connect finished furniture with more than 800 supply chain companies across motion systems, smart components, fabrics, leather, surface materials and wood resources, helping European buyers evaluate both products and production capabilities.

Running from 7–10 September 2026 at SWEECC, Maison Shanghai will provide a design-led complement to the trade-focused experience. Under the renewed theme "Design Without Limits", the show will connect aesthetics, manufacturing, ideas and future living through four themed halls: H1 Decoration Aesthetics for soft furnishings, materials and spatial expression; H2 New Channel Selection for curated products from verified Chinese manufacturers; H3 Design Highland for contemporary Chinese design and cross-domain innovation; and H4 Future Presence for original concepts, next-generation creators and future lifestyle models. As a key incubator of emerging Chinese design, Maison Shanghai will help international visitors discover new ideas with commercial potential.

For European buyers, the two shows create one efficient Shanghai sourcing route. Furniture China focuses on vertical trade efficiency across products, suppliers and supply chains, while Maison Shanghai builds a horizontal design ecosystem across interiors, lifestyle and commercial transformation.

Plan ahead with the official DTS FurnitureChina APP to pre-register, preview exhibitors, send inquiries and build your sourcing plan before arrival.

Visitor Free pre-registration is available till 10:00 PM, 6 September 2026, Beijing Time.

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