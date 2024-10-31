GLOBAL KOREAN SUPERSTAR G-DRAGON SHARES BRAND NEW SINGLE "POWER"

MAKING LONG-AWAITED RETURN TO MUSIC

PARTNERS WITH INDEPENDENT RECORD LABEL EMPIRE

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Korean superstar and multi-hyphenate, G-Dragon and Galaxy Corporation partnered with leading independent record label EMPIRE. Today, G-Dragon makes his long awaited return with a new single and music video "POWER" (Listen here, Music Video here)– a high energy, infectious K-pop record with his undeniable vocals cutting through the track. "POWER" was co-written by Tommy "TB Hits" Brown, Theron Thomas, Steven Franks, and G-Dragon, marking his first solo record since 2017's self-titled EP KWON JI YONG. That EP topped the Billboard World Albumschart and Japan's Oricon digital chart – making him the first Korean artist to do so.

"'POWER' manifests the essence of music," says G-Dragon. "I express myself through music. This marks the beginning of a new era and I hope to inspire people who listen to my music."

"G-Dragon is a cultural force that has laid the foundation for K-Pop's global dominance," says Ghazi Founder/CEO of EMPIRE. "This partnership reinforces our mission at EMPIRE to work alongside artists that will shape the future of global music."

Stay tuned for more to come as he's set to embark on more live shows across the world and perform at the MAMA Awards for the first time in 9 years on November 23 in Japan.

G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji-Yong, has been a prominent figure in global music and K-Pop since the age of 13. His solo career highlights include the albums Heartbreaker, One of a Kind, and COUP D'ETAT, which all topped Korea's Gaon Chart. As a member of BIGBANG, achieving similar success with the album Remember, and many of the group's releases in Japan were certified Gold. Amassing over 2 billion career streams and collaborated with artists like Diplo, Baauer, Missy Elliott, Boys Noize, Sky Ferreira, Taeyang, and Skrillex. He's won World's Best Album at the 2014 World Music Awards and has been featured in Elle Korea, Harper's Bazaar Korea, Vogue Korea, Hypebeast, and more. G-Dragon also made a name for himself in the fashion world with his brand PEACEMINUSONE, collaborations with Chanel, Nike, and BMW, and recognition as a top art collector. Recently launching a perfume in collaboration with Frédéric Malle and the charity foundation JUSPEACE to combat drug abuse.