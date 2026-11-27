The airline's biggest sale of the year is already live and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29, featuring Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Brasília and Belém

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's most on-time airline in 2024 and 2025, has launched Orange Friday 2026, its largest annual sale, which is now live. Through Sunday, Nov. 29, travelers in the United States can save up to 10% on round-trip flights to Brazil.

Featured destinations include Rio de Janeiro, for travel from March to May 2027; Fortaleza, for December 2026 and January 2027; and Brasília and Belém, for November and December 2026.

Travelers can also use promo code ORANGEBRAZIL for 10% off flights from New York (JFK) to Brazil. The 10% coupon will be valid from November 26, 2026, to November 30, 2026, or until a total of 150 transactions is reached, whichever occurs first. The eligible travel period is from March 28, 2027, to May 31, 2027, on flights operated by Gol Linhas Aéreas (G3). The coupon is exclusively valid for purchases made through Gol's official website or app.

More information and bookings at voegol.com.br/orange-friday.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas

GOL, Brazil's most on-time airline, is part of Abra Group. Since its founding in 2001, its purpose has been "to be the first for everyone," making air travel accessible with smart solutions for more than 30 million customers a year. GOL has more than 17,000 employees focused on Safety, its number one value, and operates a fleet of 147 Boeing 737 aircraft. Through partnerships with Avianca, American Airlines and Air France-KLM, it offers more than 60 codeshare and interline agreements. Smiles, Brazil's largest loyalty program, and GOLLOG, the country's largest scheduled cargo operation, are also part of the GOL ecosystem.

About Abra Group

Abra Group is one of Latin America's leading air transportation groups. It brings GOL and Avianca together under a single management team, along with a strategic investment in Wamos Air. The group has more than 30,000 employees and a fleet of 317 aircraft, with scheduled flights to more than 150 destinations in 28 countries. Learn more at www.abragroup.net

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