GoodWe reinforce leadership in EU residential energy storage market at launch of world-first certified low-noise solution in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe held a product launch event in Amsterdam, to debut its latest residential all-in-one energy storage solution, the ESA Series, designed to meet the growing demand for greater energy autonomy among European homeowners. Centering around the "4S" concept—Silent, Smart, Secure, and Simple— the system integrates ultra-quiet operation, AI-powered energy management, robust safety design, and simplified installation.

Industry partners, installers, and market experts gathered to discuss the evolving role of storage in Europe's energy transition and the growing importance of integrated and intelligent home energy solutions that support a more flexible and resilient power system.

Keynote Highlights: A New Stage of Energy Transformation

In his keynote, GoodWe Vice President Yingge Wang described the energy sector as entering a new stage of transformation, represented by "Electrification of mobility and heating, rapid growth of energy storage, and the fusion of renewable energy and digital intelligence."

He emphasized that the next step in the energy transition lies in integrating generation, grid, storage, and consumption through intelligent energy management, enabling more customers to become energy prosumers. This shift brings greater energy independence and stronger control over electricity costs and supply.

Pioneering Residential Energy in Europe

Amid the company's Generation-Grid-Load-Storage-Intelligence portfolio, storage is central for keeping energy generation and consumption, and the grid in balance.

GoodWe has been a pioneer in the European residential storage market. In 2014, the company launched its first residential hybrid inverter, the ES Series, and established its first European after-sales service center in the Netherlands.

Today, the region's storage capacity continues to expand rapidly. In the Netherlands, cumulative and annual installations have steadily grown, presenting significant opportunities for advanced residential storage solutions.

4 'S' in One Energy Storage System

During the event, GoodWe highlighted how the ESA Series is designed to deliver an intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly home energy experience.

The system operates at noise levels as low as 30dB*, supported by custom low-noise fans, real-time adaptation to operating conditions and ultra silent mode that can be activated by the user. At the event, GoodWe was awarded the world-first Grade A low-noise performance certification for ESS by TÜV Rheinland.

Integrated with GoodWe's intelligent energy management platform, the ESA system optimizes charging and discharging based on solar generation, household consumption, and dynamic electricity tariffs, enabling homeowners to maximize self-consumption and reduce energy costs.

The ESA Series combines a six-layer safety architecture—from cell to system level—with comprehensive protection mechanisms and fast full-backup capability, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply for households even during grid outages.

With a robust exterior, removable handles and reasonable weight, the system stacks as easy as legos. The system can be installed within just 10 minutes due to its plug-and-play design, introduced by GoodWe during the event.

Strategic Partnership for Long-Term Growth

GoodWe also signed strategic cooperation agreements with key industry players, including Beebop, Frank Energie, and Tibber. The partnerships aim to strengthen collaboration across the residential energy ecosystem, combining advanced storage technology with innovative VPP services to help households better manage dynamic electricity prices and accelerate smart energy adoption.

Industry Recognition

During the event, EUPD Research awarded GoodWe the AA+ category certificate for Brand Leadership & Sustainability in Europe (2025/26), recognizing the company's strong market reputation and commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

"Looking forward, we'll continue to listen to the market and drive innovation," remarked Yingge Wang. "We are committed to empowering more customers to become energy prosumers."

*5~8kW｜Operating noise as low as 30dB at 25°C ambient

