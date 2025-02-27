Hard Rock International and Shakira Announce Year-Long Women Empowerment Initiative This International Women's Day

Additional photos Full press release

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hard Rock International's annual "International Women's Month" and International Women's Day on Saturday, March 8, Hard Rock and global superstar & humanitarian, Shakira, announce a year-long partnership that aims to empower women around the world to tell their stories, be their authentic selves and unite through the power of music. The company is hosting 1,000 women-led performances and raising funds through Hard Rock Heals Foundation® throughout International Women's Month. A portion of proceeds will benefit Pies Descalzos Foundation—Shakira's non-profit enhancing the education and social development of girls in Colombia's vulnerable communities—and local women's organizations. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is proud to donate $250,000 to Pies Descalzos Foundation.

"I'm excited to partner with Hard Rock, an organization with an incredible history of uplifting women through the power of music, to empower my sisters this International Women's Day and beyond," said Shakira. "Together we can use our voices to break barriers and make the world a more inclusive space where every woman feels confident being themselves."

Shakira has collaborated with Hard Rock Cafes to serve her favorite dishes on menus worldwide for a limited time including a delicious "Hips Don't Lie" cocktail made with tequila, elderflower liqueur, muddled strawberries and cucumbers, Chicken Fattoush Salad in homage to Shakira's Lebanese heritage, Hamburguesa Colombiana and Dulce De Leche Hot Fudge Brownie. She's also the model for Hard Rock's official International Women's Month t-shirt, hoodie and pin available at Rock Shops and shop.hardrock.com.

"From concerts to her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album release party and being part of the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program commercial, Hard Rock and Shakira's shared values of honoring women through music has connected us over the course of her groundbreaking career," said Elena Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. "This year, we encourage women to raise their voices, share their stories and lift each other up."

Through Hard Rock Hotels exclusive Sound of Your Stay® program, guests can stream all-women Spotify playlists to set the scene for their explorations or relaxation and check out vinyl records from 10 iconic female artists to play in their rooms.

For all Hard Rock's International Women's Month activations, visit www.hardrock.com/women.

