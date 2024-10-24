H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe Provides Financing to Altares

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, a credit affiliate of global investment firm H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), is pleased to announce that it has arranged a financing package for Altares ("Altares" or the "Group").

Supported by Naxicap Partners since 2016, Altares is a leader in the business data and analytics market, offering its expertise to B2B customers across the entire data value chain in Finance Intelligence, Sales Intelligence, ESG, and Compliance.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe acted as sole arranger and sole underwriter of a €93 million financing package, which will refinance Altares' existing indebtedness and support its next stage of growth.

Luc Querton, President of Altares, said: "We strive to reveal growth opportunities for our clients, support them in managing credit risks, advise them on the ESG profiles of their third parties, and help ensure compliance with applicable regulations. This financing allows us to sustain our growth while continuing to deliver innovative technologies which meet our clients' increasingly complex requirements across these four areas."

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "Altares benefits from a unique brand image and leadership position in the growing business data, digitalization, and analytics industry. The financing we provided reflects our confidence in the expansion strategy implemented by Altares' management team, alongside Naxicap Partners."

About Altares

A leader in business insights, Altares collects, structures, analyses and enhances B2B data to make them "smart" and powerful to facilitate decision-making by its customers. The Group offers its expertise across the entire data value chain in financial risk, compliance, sales and marketing, and master data management. Altares has an exclusive partnership in France, Benelux and North Africa with Dun & Bradstreet, the world's leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics for almost 200 years. This makes Altares the partner of choice for executives in all sectors offering them unprecedented access to database of over 550 million companies in more than 240 countries. For more information, visit altares.com.

About Naxicap Partners

As one of the top private equity firms in France, Naxicap Partners has €6.7 billion in assets under management. As a committed, responsible investor, Naxicap Partners builds solid, constructive partnerships with entrepreneurs so that their projects can succeed. The firm has 95 investment professionals spread across five offices in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Nantes, Frankfurt, and Zurich. For more information, visit naxicap.com/en.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

