circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 18:14
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Hithium Pioneers Mass Production of the World's First kAh Battery Cell, Accelerating Scaled Deployment of Long-Duration Energy Storage

11 giugno 2025 | 18.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2025, at SNEC 2025, Hithium, a leading global energy storage technology company, held a product safety technology sharing event themed "Leading the Future, Forged for Safety", and announced the successful mass production of the world's first kAh battery cell—∞Cell 1175Ah—at its Chongqing manufacturing base. This marks the beginning of a new phase, where long-duration energy storage enters scaled deployment.

Overcoming Core Technical Barriers to Achieve First kAh Battery Cell Mass Production

Hithium accurately foresaw the arrival of the long-duration energy storage era and made investments in the R&D and manufacturing of kAh battery cells as early as 2022. Faced with unprecedented challenges in size, process complexity, and quality control, Hithium has realized five key innovations across the entire manufacturing chain in the Chongqing manufacturing base:

Establishing a New Industry Standard for Full-Lifecycle Safety

As system energy density increases with larger-capacity designs, product safety remains the uncompromising foundation for deployment. During the event, Dr. Xiaoxiao Liu, Hithium's product safety expert, presented that Hithium incorporates a multi-level safety architecture across the cell, module, and system levels to ensure full-lifecycle safety for large-capacity energy storage systems.

At the cell level, the cell adopts advanced electrolyte formulation to form high-temperature-resistant SEI and CEI layers, enhancing both safety and cycle life. At the Pack level, a dual-mode thermal protection structure prevents thermal propagation and oxygen ingress. At the BMS level, functional safety and cybersecurity are integrated via multimodal early warning algorithms and redundant control technologies to ensure stable and secure system operation. At the system, multi-layer fire-resistant and heat-insulating materials, a reinforced internal frame, and intelligent fire detection and suppression systems work together to maintain structural integrity and proactively prevent thermal runaway.

Backed by Authoritative Certifications, Accelerating Global Expansion

At SNEC 2025, Hithium's ∞Cell 1175Ah received UL 1973 and UL 9540A certifications from UL Solutions, a globally recognized safety authority. These certifications confirm that ∞Cell 1175Ah meets global safety standards, laying a solid foundation for its entry into the North American market.

Hithium also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with El Mor, the leading EPC company in Israel, to launch Hithium's first long-duration energy storage project in Romania, accelerating the development of the local long-duration energy storage market.

The successful mass production of the world's first kAh battery cell is the latest demonstration of Hithium's ability to break through industry bottlenecks in both R&D and manufacturing. As the world accelerates into the era of long-duration energy storage, ∞Cell 1175Ah is poised to become a new market benchmark. Ranked as a top 3 company in global energy storage battery shipment, Hithium continues to lead the industry as an innovation-driven value creator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708740/Hithium_s_Chongqing_manufacturing_base_producing__Cell_1175Ah.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithium-pioneers-mass-production-of-the-worlds-first-kah-battery-cell-accelerating-scaled-deployment-of-long-duration-energy-storage-302479225.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN08317 en US ICT Altro Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Anche in Italia è Labubu mania
News to go
Migranti, scoperta truffa sul click day. Meloni: "Combattiamo l'illegalità"
News to go
Acconto Imu 2025, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Vacanze estive sempre più care per gli italiani: la denuncia
News to go
Referendum, Schlein: "Grazie a oltre 14 milioni di persone che hanno deciso di votare"
News to go
Attacco aereo russo su Ucraina, Polonia allerta i caccia
News to go
Volkswagen, 20mila posti di lavoro in meno entro 2030
News to go
Referendum, si vota domenica 8 e lunedì 9 giugno
News to go
Pil Italia, le stime dell'Istat: "+0,6% nel 2025, +0,8 nel 2026"
News to go
Bulgaria pronta ad adottare l'euro dal 1 gennaio 2026
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, detrazione del 50% per installazione prima casa
News to go
Ucraina, vasto attacco russo: raid con droni su Kiev


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza