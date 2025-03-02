HONOR Introduces the Ultra-thin HONOR Pad V9 at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR today announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. Funded by a USD 10 billion investment over the next five years, the plan begins with the development of an intelligent phone that will revolutionize human-to-device interaction and bridge the AI ecosystem with consumers. During the event, the company also launched the HONOR Pad V9, a cutting-edge addition to its tablet lineup.

Stylish and Built to Last Design

The HONOR Pad V9 seamlessly combines style and durability. In addition to its sophisticated double-ring design surrounding the back camera, this tablet features the industry-first NIL Nano-topography process on its cover, keeping the display surface clean by resisting dirt, fingerprints, and smudges. This advanced technique creates a finely textured surface at a microscopic level, dispersing impact forces to withstand daily use. With SGS Gold Five-star Whole Machine High-strength Certification, it is built to handle everyday use with a bending resistance of 100N/mm[1]. Available in white and grey, it boasts a slim, unibody design features that is both lightweight at 475g[2] and ultra-thin at 6.1mm[3].

Revolutionary Display Technology for Enhanced Visual Comfort

The HONOR Pad V9 opens up a splendid visual world with its 11.5-inch LCD display and an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio. With a 2.8K resolution[4] and 144Hz refresh rate, the hyperdynamic display ensure sharp and smooth visuals. It also supports 1.07 billion colors[5] and a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering vibrant colors, deep contrast, and exceptional clarity. With a brightness of 500 nits, the display stays clear and visible, even in bright environments, providing an immersive viewing experience in any setting.

Adhering to HONOR's commitment to human-centric innovations, The HONOR Pad V9 prioritizes eye comfort with HONOR Eye Protection Technology. Certified with the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification, it reduces harmful blue light by 6.3%[6] to ease eye strain and fatigue. The tablet further incorporates Dynamic Dimming, which mimics natural light patterns, stimulating ciliary muscle activity and reducing eye fatigue by 18%[7]. Additionally, the Circadian Night Display enhances users' well-being by boosting melatonin levels by 20%[8], offering a more comfortable, healthier viewing experience.

Magical AI-Driven Productivity

The HONOR Pad V9 is equipped with AI Efficiency Productivity tools that transform how users interact with their devices. These intelligent features streamline multitasking and enhance workflow efficiency, allowing users to manage multiple applications effortlessly. The HONOR Pad V9 runs the latest MagicOS 9.0 Based on Android 15, which comes with a range of AI productive features, delivering a more intelligent and user-friendly experience for users.

Powerful Battery Performance

Despite its slim profile, it houses a robust 10100mAh large battery that ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharging. Crafted to support a full day of continuous operation, the HONOR Pad V9 is equipped with a powerful 10,100mAh[9] battery that boasts a high energy density of 729Wh/L[10]. This capability empowers users to optimize their productivity and creativity without the constant concern of depleting battery life. With a single charge, the device can support up to 13.5 hours of online video streaming, 7.2 hours of gaming, 16.7 hours of social media browsing, and 40 hours of music streaming, making it ideal for those who need a robust power source for their entertainment activities. Furthermore, the included 35W wired charger offers a fast recharge option, allowing users to quickly restore the device to usable levels within minutes for continuous enjoyment of gaming, music, and video streaming on the go.

[1] Data from HONOR labs. [2] The actual weight may vary depending on the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method. [3] The actual dimensions may vary depending on the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method. [4] The resolution measured as a standard rectangle; thus, the effective pixels are slightly less. [5] 1.07 billion colors refer to 10bit color depth (8bit hardware specification, 2bit is software algorithm extension), the number of colors that can be displayed is 1024×1024×1024 kinds, about 1.07 billion. [6] Data from HONOR labs. This product is not medical equipment and is not for treatment. [7] Data from HONOR labs. This product is not medical equipment and is not for treatment. [8] Data from HONOR labs. This product is not medical equipment and is not for treatment. [9] Data comes from the HONOR labs. Battery capacity is the typical value. Please refer to the actual experience. [10] Data from HONOR labs.

