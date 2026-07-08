HSG Laser Unveils TL3 PRO: One Tube Cutter For All Tube Sizes

FOSHAN, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser announced the launch of the TL3 PRO, its next-generation heavy-duty laser tube cutting machine. Building on the proven success of more than 1,000 heavy-duty tube cutting machine installations, the TL3 PRO combines the industry's first 4+1 Full-Floating Twin-Chuck architecture with intelligent automation to deliver greater processing flexibility, higher productivity, and lower operating costs for heavy-duty tube fabrication.

"Heavy tube cutting is no longer about whether it can be done—it's about how to do it faster, more accurately, and more efficiently," said HSG Laser product manager. "The TL3 PRO was developed to help manufacturers maximize productivity while reducing total operating costs."

All-in-one丨One Tube Cutter For All Tube Sizes

The TL3 PRO features HSG Laser's industry-first 4+1 Full-Floating Twin-Chuck architecture,delivering a 1,600 kg maximum load capacity and supporting tube diameters from Φ20 mm to Φ360 mm..Capable of processing heavy, medium, and small tubes on a single machine, it helps manufacturers reduce equipment investment, simplify production workflows, and maximize machine utilization.

Smart丨Continuous Production

Powered by HSG Laser's Full-Floating Four-Chuck Intelligent Technology, the TL3 PRO enables simultaneous loading, cutting, and unloading, eliminating the traditional sequential workflow. By minimizing non-productive time and maximizing machine utilization, it delivers continuous, uninterrupted production.

Stable丨Precision for Heavy Tubes

Designed for demanding heavy-duty applications, the TL3 PRO features a high-rigidity reinforced machine bed and an intelligent follow-up support system that provides stable support throughout the cutting process. The result is reduced vibration, improved cutting accuracy, less material waste, and consistently high cutting quality.

Fast丨35.45% Higher Efficiency

The TL3 PRO also delivers exceptional dynamic performance. According to HSG Laboratory test data, it improves overall productivity by 35.45% in typical 12-meter heavy-duty tube processing, enabling higher output and shorter lead times.

Save丨Lower Costs. Faster ROI.

Compared with conventional heavy-duty tube cutting solutions, the TL3 PRO reduces total processing costs by up to 35%, enabling a faster return on investment and greater profitability. Designed for the next generation of intelligent manufacturing, it reflects HSG Laser's commitment to helping customers achieve higher productivity, greater manufacturing flexibility, and a lower total cost of ownership.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a global manufacturer of intelligent metal fabrication equipment, specializing in laser cutting, tube processing, bending, welding, and automation solutions. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

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