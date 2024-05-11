Cerca nel sito
 
Huawei Launching the All-Scenario Smart Telecom Power Solutions

11 maggio 2024 | 16.32
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BANGKOK, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, The 8th Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit, themed "Green Site, Building a Brighter Future", was held in Bangkok, Thailand. At this summit, Site Power Facility Domain of Huawei Digital Power launched the All-Scenario Smart Telecom Power Solutions, aiming to build excellent power systems that meet operators' needs for "one-time deployment, ten-year evolution."

Motivated by "Green Site, Building a Brighter Future", Huawei Site Power Facility has been delving into green ICT energy technologies and solutions to help operators build green and low-carbon networks and achieve energy transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410343/Huawei_All_Scenario_Smart_Telecom_Power_Solutions.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launching-the-all-scenario-smart-telecom-power-solutions-302142934.html

