Hyland Joins the Jack Henry® Fintech Integration Network to Close the Gap Between Core Banking and Governed Content

FIN enables Hyland to integrate with Jack Henry's SilverLake® and Symitar® Episys® core platforms

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in driving enterprise scale content intelligence and automation, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network (FIN). Participation in the program provides Hyland with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to support its existing integrations with SilverLake and Symitar Episys. The Fintech Integration Network is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Hyland OnBase, one of the financial services industries most trusted content management platforms, integrates with Jack Henry's connect core banking data and business context platforms to support day-to-day operations. Through jXchange™ for SilverLake and symXchange™ for Symitar Episys — services-based programming interfaces that enable third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules — participating institutions can securely connect core information with OnBase, surface relevant documents in the flow of work, and apply content and process automation to improve employee productivity and service experiences. These integrations maintain data integrity by managing access through a service layer that governs all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.

"Our customers don't want another system to manage, they want their existing systems to work better together, and that's exactly what our OnBase integrations with Jack Henry deliver," said Namit Saksena, VP of financial services products at Hyland. "Being part of the Fintech Integration Network strengthens our ability to support that goal, ensuring our joint customers can continue to connect core data, content and workflows in one seamless experience."

Financial institutions are under pressure to modernize operations without disrupting the core systems employees rely on every day. Many manage content across disconnected systems, forcing employees to switch applications, perform repetitive work, and manually locate documents. These gaps can slow down service, increase operational effort, limit a complete view of customer or member information, and create governance blind spots where content sits outside the compliance and audit controls the institution depends on.

Hyland's established Jack Henry integrations help joint customers close that gap, connecting core banking activity with the content and workflows that support lending, member and customer service, operations, and compliance; without introducing another content silo. Rather than creating a separate repository, OnBase serves as a secure content hub that connects information across systems and brings documents and workflow into the context of core banking work, helping employees work more efficiently while continuing to use the familiar Jack Henry applications they rely on today.

Jack Henry's FIN takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech's product.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower more than 7,200 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Hyland Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:Jason Gerdonjason.gerdon@hyland.com

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