iGarden Launches the CES 2026 Honoree Swim Jet X Series: The World's First Wireless Swim Jet Starting at $799

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden, the outdoor technology division of the Fairland Group, today officially launched the Swim Jet X Series on Kickstarter. As a CES® 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, this device marks the global commercial debut of the world's first fully wireless, portable counter-current system. By successfully integrating a high-density power core into a portable chassis, iGarden provides a commercial-grade swimming experience that requires zero plumbing, wiring, or construction. This hardware innovation challenges the dominance of traditional swim spas and built-in counter-current units, which typically demand complex retrofitting and capital investments exceeding $20,000.

Technological Breakdown: The Shift to WirelessThe core innovation of the X Series lies in its "Clamp-and-Swim" architecture. Traditional systems compel homeowners to modify their pool structure and install complex electrical lines. In contrast, the X Series operates on a fully wireless, 10-hour lithium-ion battery system. This allows the device to be wheeled to the poolside like a suitcase and deployed in minutes, making professional lap swimming accessible to owners of standard in-ground and above-ground pools larger than 2.5 meters.

Performance and Safety EngineeringDistinguishing itself from recreational pool toys, the X Series is engineered for performance training. It utilizes a PMSM motor driven by Smart Flow Technology to generate a laminar current of up to 3.5m/s, providing sufficient resistance for triathlon training. To ensure operational safety, iGarden has implemented the "Ultimate Safety Shield," a 5-layer protection protocol. This includes an IP68-rated waterproof motor, low-voltage internal architecture, and an instant cut-off sensor that automatically terminates power if the unit detects instability or tilting.

Commercial Availability and Pricing TiersThe X Series is available for order starting today exclusively on Kickstarter, with iGarden offering limited "Super Early Bird" rewards across three distinct models to suit varying user needs. The lineup begins with the Entry-Level X20-P10, priced at $799 (MSRP $1,199). Featuring 300W power and a 1.7-hour runtime, this model is optimized for light recreation and family entertainment.

For daily fitness enthusiasts, the Standard X30-P30 is available for $1,899 (MSRP $2,999), offering 500W power and up to 5 hours of continuous runtime. Advanced swimmers can secure the Flagship X35-P60 for $2,599, a significant reduction from the $4,299 retail price. This top-tier model delivers 1000W of power, swim pace up to 75s/100 yards, and a massive 10-hour battery life for all-day performance.

Additionally, as part of a special launch promotion, all users who complete an order on Kickstarter within the first 48 hours will automatically receive 50% off shipping, paying just $25 (regularly $50), and be entered into an exclusive lottery where one lucky winner will get their entire order for free.

Production and DeliveryBacked by the Fairland Group's mature manufacturing capabilities, the X Series avoids the common pitfalls of crowdfunding prototypes. The product is currently in the final production review stage, with shipping confirmed to commence in May 2026, ensuring delivery in time for the summer swimming season.

About iGarden

As the innovative brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco–smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self–manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI–enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI–driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

Media ContactMengru LiiGarden PR RepresentativeMengruli@fairlandgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932478/PR__1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932479/PR__2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932480/PR__3.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932481/PR__4.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932482/PR__5.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932483/PR__6.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igarden-launches-the-ces-2026-honoree-swim-jet-x-series-the-worlds-first-wireless-swim-jet-starting-at-799-302712380.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.