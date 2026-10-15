IGEL Appoints U.S. Zero Trust Leader Randy Resnick to Advance the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ Strategy

Former DoD and NSA cybersecurity executive brings nearly four decades of technical and mission leadership to advance the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ (IASEP™) across Zero Trust, cyber resilience, AI, and multi-framework governance for Government and Critical Industries globally

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL®, a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ (IASEP™), today announced that Randy Resnick, a recognized Zero Trust leader and architect, has joined IGEL as Field CTO, Government and Critical Industries.

Resnick brings nearly four decades of technical, cybersecurity, and program leadership spanning the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and National Security Agency (NSA). Most recently, as Senior Advisor and Director of the DoD Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, Resnick led the Department's efforts to develop, coordinate, and operationalize Zero Trust across one of the world's largest and most complex technology environments.

He authored the original DoD Zero Trust Strategy and helped pioneer the DoD and National Security System Zero Trust Reference Architectures, Maturity Model, Innovation Labs, and independent assessment approaches. His work successfully moved Zero Trust from a theoretical concept into an implementable national defense strategy. Previously, Resnick spent over 34 years at the NSA in senior technical leadership roles, including Zero Trust Strategic Lead, Cybersecurity Innovations Director, Chief of Information Assurance Engineering, and the first Chief of the NSA Red Team. His contributions have earned him honors such as the 2024 Wash100 Award and recognition as a 2024 CyberScoop 50 Cybersecurity Visionary.

"Randy is recognized internationally for his leadership in Zero Trust, but what makes him particularly important as an advisor to IGEL customers and partners is his ability to take transformational cybersecurity concepts from strategy and architecture through program development and operational implementation," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "That combination of technical vision, leadership and execution is exceptionally well aligned with the next phase of market adoption of the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™."

Bridging National Security Frameworks to Commercial Critical Infrastructure

Resnick's decision to transition from leading the defense sector's Zero Trust strategy to a commercial software leader serves as a powerful market validation of IGEL's platform approach. IGEL is advancing IASEP™ to address the enterprise edge where IT, OT, cloud, applications, containers, open-source technologies, AI, and users converge. The platform combines control, data, and execution planes to enable organizations to apply policy, establish trusted execution, and generate governance evidence across diverse workloads.

Resnick will help expand these capabilities, directly translating national security-grade frameworks into battle-tested architectures for commercial critical infrastructure and government sectors alike, including financial services, healthcare, transportation, energy, and utilities. His mission will extend internationally across NATO and Five Eyes countries, as well as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the Middle East.

"IASEP™ gives us the opportunity to apply these lessons more broadly and securely to the enterprise edge, bringing together trust, resilience, and governance across IT, OT, and emerging workloads in an architecture that organizations can easily operationalize at a scale of their choosing," said Resnick.

John Walsh, Senior Vice President and Field CTO, Government and Critical Industries at IGEL, added: "Having known Randy for many years through his work at the NSA and later watching him lead the strategic development and implementation of Zero Trust within the Department of Defense, I am extremely confident in Randy's technical leadership, program discipline, and ability to turn transformational ideas into operational capability at extraordinary scale."

Extending the Architecture Through the Ecosystem

Resnick's role will involve close collaboration with customers and across IGEL's product, engineering, partner, and go-to-market organizations to translate requirements from government and critical industries into repeatable platform capabilities. This work will also integrate with the IGEL Ready ecosystem, combining IASEP™ with technology partners across silicon, identity, networking, SASE/SSE, cloud, virtualization, and AI. This effort contributes to increasingly sophisticated security and operational outcomes, from identity, segmentation, and comply-to-connect through workload isolation, contextual policy, observability, resilience, and governance.

About IGEL

IGEL® is a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OS, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments. Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model®, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL Ready partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery™ (BC&DR) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at www.igel.com.

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