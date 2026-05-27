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Infortrend to Showcase Next-Generation AI Infrastructure from Edge to Cloud at COMPUTEX 2026

27 maggio 2026 | 10.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026/PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced it will unveil next-generation infrastructure at COMPUTEX Taipei to power AI and data-intensive workloads from the intelligent edge to the enterprise cloud.

CTA

From June 2–5, at Booth J0306, Infortrend will present integrated solutions designed to simplify deployment, maximize compute and storage performance, and optimize GPU utilization. The showcase highlights infrastructure spanning the full spectrum of AI and enterprise workloads:

Edge Computing for Distributed Environments

Standalone EdgeHigh Availability (HA) EdgeAdvanced Edge (cluster)

Private Cloud for Data Centers

Enterprise Cloud Platform

High-Performance Storage for AI and HPC

EonStor GS 5000UEonStor GSx 5000

"Intelligence is no longer a capability reserved for the data center—it is moving to every factory floor, every retail store, every intersection, and every hospital. The organizations that will lead the next decade are those who can deploy AI seamlessly at every point in the network, from a single edge node at a remote site to a multi-petabyte enterprise cluster. At Infortrend, our mission is to make that vision a reality by delivering infrastructure that is as intelligent as the workloads it runs. At COMPUTEX, we invite the world to see what that future looks like today," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Visit Infortrend at COMPUTEX to explore AI, HPC, enterprise IT, and media post-production use cases, with live demonstrations illustrating how Infortrend solutions drive performance and efficiency at every layer of the infrastructure stack.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985310/Infortrend.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-to-showcase-next-generation-ai-infrastructure-from-edge-to-cloud-at-computex-2026-302781922.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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