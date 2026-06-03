Infosys and LTA Launch AI-Driven Match and Fan Experiences at the HSBC Championships, and Beyond

New Match Centre debuts alongside an immersive Fan Zone featuring Rally, Infosys' AI–powered humanoid

BENGALURU, India and LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today unveiled a new suite of AI-powered fan experiences in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body of tennis in Great Britain. Introduced across the LTA grass court season, these experiences build on the ongoing strategic collaboration between Infosys and LTA and reflect their shared commitment to advancing innovation and using AI responsibly. These enhancements will help deliver more engaging, richer, and connected experiences for tennis fans while preserving the integrity and traditions of the game.

The latest innovations mark a change in how fans engage with tennis, moving from passive viewing to more immersive and participatory experiences. Leveraging its innovative AI-first offering Infosys Topaz, powered by generative and agentic AI, Infosys will deliver real–time insights, intelligent storytelling, personalization, and responsible AI governance throughout the season. This will help enable deeper match understanding and deliver more meaningful fan interactions before, during, and beyond live play across multiple tournaments.

New AI–Powered Innovations Across the LTA Grass Court Season Include:

At the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, scheduled from June 6 – 21, 2026, Infosys will bring its on–site innovations to life through a dedicated Fan Zone, where fans can meet Rally and experience VR Tennis. Rally is an advanced AI-powered humanoid with enhanced audio and computer-vision capabilities. It delivers personalized interactions, whether it's capturing memories in Selfie Mode, engaging in tennis-themed conversations, or exploring match insights powered by real-time data. Operating under strict responsible AI principles, Rally ensures secure, tennis-focused interactions, making it a standout feature of the Infosys Fan Zone on ground. VR Tennis will further immerse fans by enabling them to design and play in a stadium of their own creation, using voice prompts that are transformed into interactive virtual arenas through generative AI.

Chris Pollard, Managing Director, Commercial & Operations, LTA, said, "Our partnership with Infosys is focused on making deep investments in elevating fan engagement with tennis in a digital–first world. Infosys brings proven expertise in delivering high impact, AI–powered innovations across global tennis tournaments that engage audiences in new ways and deepen their understanding of the game. With our new Match center and immersive on-ground experiences among other innovations, we will offer our audience a world-class sporting experience, keeping alive the enduring appeal of our grass court season."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "The LTA grass court season is a defining chapter in the global tennis calendar, setting the stage for the journey to Wimbledon and drawing heightened attention from players and fans worldwide. Rooted in British heritage yet watched by a global audience, this season represents a unique opportunity to reimagine how fans engage with the sport. Our partnership with LTA focuses on going beyond technology to design experiences that are intelligent, personalized, and deeply engaging, making data intuitive, engagement more personal, and fandom more inclusive. This is how Infosys is shaping the next chapter of AI–led digital experiences, at scale and with responsibility."

About the LTA

The LTA is the National Governing Body of tennis and padel in Great Britain, governing and growing the sport from grassroots participation through to the professional game. Our vision is to open up tennis and padel, harnessing them and working with schools, volunteers, coaches and venues across the whole country to transform communities. We also represent the interests of over 2.5 million members, playing on more than 23,000 courts. The LTA runs and supports a network of 11,500 approved tournaments for players of all ages, the main cornerstones of which are the LTA's premier grass-court tennis events at The Queen's Club, Nottingham and Eastbourne, leading up to The Championships, Wimbledon. For further information about the LTA and tennis and padel in Britain, visit www.lta.org.uk or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI–first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world's Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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