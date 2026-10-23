Infosys:Differentiated AI strategy and a sharp focus on value unlock propels 29% sequential growth in AI revenues

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, delivered $5,145 million in Q2 revenues, year on year growth of 1.5% and sequential growth of 1.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was stable at 21.0%. EPS growth was 8.7% year on year in rupee terms. TCV of large deal wins was $5.2 billion, with 62% net new.

H1 revenues grew at 1.9% year on year in constant currency. Operating margin for H1 was at 21.0%.

"We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5% and grew 29% quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "We are advising some of the largest global enterprise on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities to bring new ideas and an integrated ecosystem to help businesses unlock AI value at scale," he added.

1.2% QoQ1.5% YoY CC Growth 21.0% OperatingMargin 8.7% YoY EPS Increase(` terms) $5.2 Bn Large Deal TCV (62% Net New) $0.93 Bn Free Cash Flow (FCF) 10.5% AI as a % of Revenue

Guidance for FY 27:

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026 For the six months ended September 30, 2026 Revenues in CC terms grew by 1.5% YoY and 1.2% QoQReported revenues at $5,145 million, growth of 1.3% YoYOperating margin was stable at 21.0%Basic EPS at $0.20, decline of 0.3% YoYFCF at $928 million, decline of 15.7% YoY; FCF conversion at 113.3% of net profit Revenues in CC terms grew by 1.9% YoYReported revenues at $10,227 million, growth of 2.1% YoYOperating margin was stable at 21.0%Basic EPS at $0.40, growth of 1.7% YoYFCF at $1,883 million, decline of 5.1% YoY; FCF conversion at 114.9% of net profit

"We delivered operating margins of 21.0% in Q2 amidst heightened volatility. Focus on cost and operational efficiency measures while making the required investments, have led to stable margins," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Free cash flow of $928 million, representing 113.3% of net profit, underscores the financial strength of the business. The Board has announced an interim dividend of ₹26 per share, an increase of 13% from last year," he added.

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About Infosys

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future events, future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance and our offerings and collaborations, are "forward looking statements" intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, particularly in the United States, our Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and future tariffs. These and additional factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and Subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (In $ million) Particulars September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,541 2,341 Current investments 1,436 1,365 Trade receivables 3,634 3,715 Unbilled revenue 1,733 1,633 Other current assets 1,691 1,858 Total current assets 11,035 10,912 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,069 2,057 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 2,013 1,576 Non-current investments 875 942 Unbilled revenue 224 183 Other non-current assets 844 776 Total non-current assets 6,025 5,534 Total assets 17,060 16,446 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 469 500 Unearned revenue 1,234 1,248 Employee benefit obligations 370 372 Other current liabilities and provisions 3,517 3,396 Total current liabilities 5,590 5,516 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 516 634 Other non-current liabilities 565 456 Total non-current liabilities 1,081 1,090 Total liabilities 6,671 6,606 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 10,333 9,786 Non-controlling interests 56 54 Total equity 10,389 9,840 Total liabilities and equity 17,060 16,446

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (In $ million except per equity share data) Particulars 3 months ended September 30, 2026 3 months ended September 30, 2025 6 months ended September 30, 2026 6 months ended September 30, 2026 Revenues 5,145 5,076 10,227 10,018 Cost of sales 3,547 3,516 7,028 6,933 Gross profit 1,598 1,560 3,199 3,085 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 260 254 531 512 Administrative expenses 259 241 517 480 Total operating expenses 519 495 1,048 992 Operating profit 1,079 1,065 2,151 2,093 Other income, net of finance cost 77 100 168 210 Profit before income taxes 1,156 1,165 2,319 2,303 Income tax expense 337 325 680 654 Net profit (before non-controlling interests) 819 840 1,639 1,649 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 817 839 1,637 1,647 Basic EPS ($) 0.20 0.20 0.40 0.40 Diluted EPS ($) 0.20 0.20 0.40 0.40

NOTES:

a) The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2026, which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 23, 2026.

b) Revenue growth in reported currency includes the impact of currency fluctuations. Additionally, we calculate constant currency (CC) growth by comparing current period revenues in respective local currencies converted to US$ using prior period exchange rates and comparing the same to our prior period reported revenues.

c) A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

d) As the quarter and six months ended figures are taken from the source and rounded to the nearest digits, the quarter figures in this statement added up to the figures reported for the previous quarter might not always add up to the six months ended figures reported in this statement.

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2026-2027/q2/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2026-2027/q2/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

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