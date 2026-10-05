International Brain Health Coalition Launches to Put Proven Strategies Into Action

Global leaders in medicine, life sciences, technology, finance, and the United Nations unite to move brain health evidence into homes, communities, and health systems: transforming evidence into equity.

New multisector coalition, coordinated by the Atria Research and Global Health Institute (ARGHI), launches the 30×30×50 Brain Challenge to cut stroke incidence and expand cognitive screening in 30 cities by 2031

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brain Health Coalition (IBC) launched today, bringing together a multisector, multidisciplinary global community to turn brain health science into equitable, real-world delivery. Its first commitment is the 30×30×50 Brain Challenge: by 2031, 30 cities will work to reduce stroke by 30 percent and increase cognitive screening in primary care by 50 percent.

Coordinated by the Atria Research and Global Health Institute (ARGHI), the Coalition unites patients, leaders from across sectors, and multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, behind a single mandate: to develop, validate, and scale implementation models for the early detection, intervention, and prevention of cognitive impairment, dementia, and stroke across primary care and community settings globally. Rather than generating new evidence alone, the Coalition focuses on putting what science already knows into programs, policies, and daily habits that reach people where they live, work, and age, not only where they receive care.

Neurological and cardiometabolic conditions are among the leading causes of ill health and disability worldwide, and their economic toll on families, and health systems is immense and unsustainable. The modifiable risk factors behind stroke and dementia are well established. The science for prevention is clear, what has been missing is the infrastructure to act on it.

"We are currently facing an incalculable toll on human suffering and an enormous drain on the global economy," said Dr. David Dodick, Chair of the IBC, Chief Science and Medical Officer at the Atria Health Institute, and Co-Director of the Atria Academy of Science and Medicine. "We have the science to prevent this reality. We don't have a knowledge gap; we have an execution failure, and IBC was built to close it."

Today, IBC collaborators include UN Women; Thrive Global; Western University; the Western Institute for Neuroscience; the AI-Mind Institute (Norway); Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol Myers Squibb; the Royal Bank of Canada; the American Heart Association; the Women's Alzheimer's Movement; Microsoft; NeuroCentury; Dr. Regina Benjamin, the 18th United States Surgeon General; Gen. Peter Chiarelli, former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army and former CEO of One Mind; Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama, Founder of Sultan Al Olama Medical Centers (Dubai); and more.

"Extraordinary progress is happening across brain health, neurological sciences, and policy," said Khadija Rejto, Vice Chair of IBC and Chair of Global Health at the Atria Research and Global Health Institute. "Cardiovascular, metabolic, and endocrine research is reshaping how we understand the brain. IBC's role is to connect those efforts and bring brain health into the places where life actually happens, turning shared knowledge into better brain health for all."

The IBC's inaugural project is the 30×30×50 Brain Challenge: 30 global cities pledging a 30% reduction in stroke incidence and a 50% increase in primary-care cognitive screening by 2031, establishing a validated, replicable model that any city, health system, or country can adopt. IBC's two launch cities are London, Ontario, Canada, and Oslo, Norway.

London, Ontario, Canada is home to the Coalition's flagship CanDo Brain Health Implementation Initiative, a two-year trial enrolling up to 800 participants in a scalable AI-and-human coaching model targeting blood pressure, activity, sleep, and other proven drivers of cognitive decline, anchored by the Western Institute for Neuroscience at Western University.

"Brain health is the foundation of individual and societal well-being, and we have known for decades how to protect it. What we have lacked is a way to deliver that knowledge to entire populations," said Dr. Vladimir Hachinski of the Western Institute for Neuroscience, Western University. "The International Brain Health Coalition is the first initiative built to do precisely that. It is fitting that this work begins in London, where integral brain health was first defined as a discipline, and it is my hope that what we prove here will benefit every community in the world."

Oslo, Norway, anchors the Coalition's European launch through the AI-Mind research environment at Oslo University Hospital and the University of Oslo, led by Dr. Ira Haraldsen, PhD, MD, together with BrainSymph, combining multimodal AI, cognitive assessment, EEG, blood-based biomarkers, and longitudinal home monitoring to identify individuals at increased risk of cognitive decline before overt dementia develops.

"The Oslo demonstration will extend this foundation into a practical, scalable model for precision brain health prevention and early intervention, linking population and primary care screening with multimodal risk stratification and personalized follow up, while emerging Virtual Human Twin approaches investigate how brain, cardiovascular, metabolic, inflammatory, and behavioural factors interact over time to reveal modifiable risk trajectories before irreversible neurological disease develops," said Dr. Ira Haraldsen.

This pairing of Europe's most advanced predictive brain health science with a proven translational pathway makes Oslo a powerful demonstration environment for the IBC and creates a direct bridge to major European research, innovation, regulatory, and commercialization programs.

Quotations from IBC collaborators:

About the International Brain Health Coalition

The International Brain Health Coalition (IBC) is a multisector, implementation-focused global coalition dedicated to transforming brain health science into equitable, real world delivery. Its mission is to transform evidence into equity, closing the gap between what science knows and what communities receive. The IBC designs, tests, validates, and scales models for the early detection, early intervention, and prevention of stroke and dementia in primary care and community settings worldwide, merging neurology, cardiology, metabolic health, and behavioral science into a single implementation engine, with equity, women's health, and data sovereignty embedded as foundational design requirements rather than add ons. A Swiss charitable association based in Geneva, the IBC is hosted and coordinated by the Atria Research and Global Health Institute and launches with demonstration cities in London, Ontario, and Oslo, Norway.

About the Atria Research and Global Health Institute

The Atria Research and Global Health Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to identify, validate, and scale preventive models of care that improve health outcomes and extend healthy lives for as many people as possible, with a focus on brain, cardiovascular, cancer, and metabolic health. Acting as a translational layer between discovery and delivery, ARGHI conducts original research, generates proof of concept data for emerging aging biomarkers and interventions, and moves the approaches that hold up into real world practice through partnerships with public health organizations working directly in communities. ARGHI shares educational content with the public and the medical community free of charge, and coordinates the International Brain Health Coalition.

Media Contact: Jon Pace, jpace@dey.nyc

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