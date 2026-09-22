JEGI LEONIS Has Advised Forge, a Portfolio Company of Apollo, on Their Definitive Agreement to Acquire Becker's Healthcare, a Portfolio Company of Pamlico Capital

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge, advised by JEGI LEONIS and a portfolio company of Apollo, has agreed to acquire Becker's Healthcare, a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital.

Headquartered in Chicago, Becker's Healthcare is a leading media and events platform serving hospital, health system and healthcare executives. Through its digital products, executive communities and live events, Becker's reaches over 1.5 million leaders and executives via its digital products and welcomes more than 15,000 attendees across its live events each year. It's an audience spanning nearly every seat at the healthcare leadership table, built by a team committed to growth, focus, and initiative.

Forge is the B2B events and media company formed by the combination of Emerald and Questex, after the acquisition by Apollo in July 2026. Forge's acquisition of Becker's will significantly expand its presence in healthcare and life sciences by bringing Becker's together with its existing healthcare portfolio, Fierce Healthcare and Life Sciences ("Fierce"). The combination of Becker's and Fierce will create a scaled 365-day omnichannel platform reaching key decisionmakers across the majority of the healthcare ecosystem, spanning the value chain from biotech, pharma to hospitals, health systems and payers, through over 35 live events, trusted media, digital products, newsletters, podcasts and year-round executive communities. The acquisition also reflects Forge's strategy to build scale and depth in markets with strong secular tailwinds, where the underlying industries are growing, and the need for trusted communities, content and connections is growing with them.

About JEGI LEONISJEGI LEONIS is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, media, and business services industries. We advise founders, investors, and global corporations on a range of transactions, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, recapitalizations, divestitures, and debt advisory solutions. Headquartered in New York, our global team of over 80 professionals provides deep sector expertise which enhances the tailored support for each client and drives overall value. For more information, please visit www.JL-co.com.

Kelsey Haar, Chief Marketing Officer, JEGI LEONIS, (212) 754-0710

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