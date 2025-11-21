Just Dance, MLBB and HADO Added to Lineup of Global Gaming Icons for the Games of the Future 2025

Three new iconic game titles plus global streaming partners announced as the Games of the Future 2025 gears up to deliver an immersive fusion of sport, gaming, and innovation this December.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygital International (PI), the exclusive rights holder and custodian of the Games of the Future (GOTF), is unveiling the final game titles set to feature in this December's pioneering phygital sports tournament, along with a powerful line-up of new global media partners who will bring the event to fans around the world.

With 11 disciplines and the world's best athletes ready to compete across virtual and physical challenges, the Games of the Future 2025, taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from 18-23 December, promises to deliver a groundbreaking phygital showcase that will redefine what it means to play, perform, and compete.

In addition to previously announced global esports icons such as Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2,Fortnite, Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, UFL and 3on3 Freestyle, Phygital International has confirmed three new titles that further broaden the depth and dynamism of the tournament. Each game has been carefully selected to complement a unique phygital discipline, showcasing the full spectrum of speed, skill, and strategy that defines the Games of the Future.

Joining the roster is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), the global mobile gaming phenomenon that has defined the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre for millions of players worldwide. In the MOBA Mobile discipline, MLBB will see players battle in high intensity matches that test strategy, coordination, and tactical mastery.

Adding rhythm and flair to the lineup, Just Dance, the world's best-selling dance game series, will take centre stage in the Phygital Dancing competition. Renowned for its vibrant energy and expressive gameplay, Just Dance brings one of the world's most dynamic and community-driven gaming experiences to GOTF 2025, where athletes will be challenged to combine choreography, precision, and physical stamina as digital gameplay meets live performance in a visually electrifying showcase.

In the confirmed lineup of tournament games, the addition of HADO completes the roster, serving as the core of the virtual reality (VR) gaming competition. As a pioneering augmented reality (AR) experience, HADO integrates real-world body movements with digital game scenarios through wearable AR technology. Players do not use controllers; instead, they directly 'control' virtual skills with their physical movements - running, dodging, and aiming in the real world - with every action directly impacting the in-game situation and instantly reflected visually. HADO promises to deliver a fast-paced, visually stunning VR competitive experience.

"These newly announced titles highlight the full range of phygital sports that people can experience at the Games of the Future 2025," said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. "From the expressive energy of dance, the global appeal of mobile esports to the groundbreaking innovation of AR gameplay, this second wave of games highlights the diversity and excitement of phygital sport."

Catch all the action from GOTF 2025 live

In addition to expanding its game lineup, Phygital International is also announcing a series of major global media partnerships, ensuring that the Games of the Future 2025 will be accessible to fans around the world through both digital and broadcast platforms.

Leading the charge is Sportworld, the German-based streaming platform distributing international sports content in over 200 countries. Through a new multi-year partnership which will be covering the Games of the Future 2025 and 2026, Sportworld will offer free GOTF access via its Smart TV app on Samsung and LG devices, along with exclusive branded zones. With more than 13 million app downloads and partners such as Rally.tv FAST+ and DFB Play TV, this collaboration marks a major step in bringing phygital sport to fans worldwide.In Asia, GOTF 2025 will be distributed through leading live-streaming platforms Huya and SOOP (formerly AfreecaTV), expanding the tournament's reach across China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Huya will deliver both live and non-live coverage, alongside influencer collaborations and promotional content designed to engage China's vast gaming audience. Meanwhile, SOOP – one of South Korean top-tier streaming and entertainment platforms producing more than 80 major esports events annually - will provide coverage for the Korean market and produce dedicated national broadcasts of the Battle of Robots and Phygital Fighting.FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves disciplines. Together, these partnerships strengthen GOTF's footprint across Asia's most dynamic gaming and entertainment regions.

Across Africa, GOTF 2025 will also be available through StarTimes and TV BRICS extending the tournament's footprint across the continent. StarTimes, one of Africa's largest pay-TV and OTT operators, will stream GOTF 2025 via its StarTimes ON platform, reaching more than 25 million subscribers across over 30 countries. Additionally, TV BRICS, a multi-platform media network linking BRICS nations with Africa through sport, culture, and innovation, will distribute highlights, features, and debate-led programming such as Phygital Africa Diaries and Future of Sport discussions, with content produced in both English and Arabic.

These platforms join previously announced media partners, Ei Nerd, Brazil's leading entertainment platform with more than 4 billion views, and BIGG, one of EMEA's top gaming and esports networks, which will stream GOTF 2025 through BIGG TV, the region's leading gaming channel reaching 50 million homes across 100+ countries.

"Making the Games of the Future accessible to fans worldwide is at the heart of what we do," added Hatt. "Through our partnerships with some of the world's leading streaming platforms, we're ensuring that audiences everywhere - from Europe to Asia to Africa and Europe to LATAM - can experience the energy, innovation, and emotion of GOTF 2025. This is a global event, and now it has a truly global stage."

While most disciplines will take place from the 18-23, the first tech competition, MOBA PC.Dota 2 will take place ahead of time from the 14 of December. Tickets for the Games of the Future 2025 are now on sale at www.gotfabudhabi.com. Fans can also follow all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram at @gamesofthefutureofficial and @gotfabudhabi.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit https://Phygitalinternational.com or contact phygital@marylebonecommunications.com

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829313/Phygital_International_GOTF_MLBB.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829314/Phygital_International_GOTF_MOBA.jpgLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745156/5636429/PhygitalInternational_GOTF_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.