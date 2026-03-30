KFC turns its restaurant totems into giant kebabs to launch its new döner

The campaign, developed by PS21, transforms the brand's iconic asset into a rotisserie to announce the launch of its first fried chicken kebab menu.

The activation, running from March 24–30 at a selection of KFC restaurants in Spain, also includes an audiovisual piece produced by Oriental Films, with 20", 10", and 6" versions across TV, digital, cinema, and outdoor channels, supported by a media strategy developed by Arena Media.

MADRID, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is entering the kebab category in Spain, using the classic fast-food restaurant signage as its main communication channel. The campaign, developed by PS21, transforms the brand's iconic totems into giant kebab rotisseries, playing on the visual similarity between the totem pole and a traditional meat skewer. The analogy connects two worlds that consumers don't usually associate, making it immediately clear that KFC now serves kebabs. This out-of-home (OOH) activation is the centerpiece of the launch strategy.

As part of the campaign, several KFC restaurants—including some of the brand's highest-grossing locations in Spain—were transformed through a specially designed engineering project that turned their totems into full-scale kebab rotisseries. Each installation features a giant 12-meter-tall, 1,200-kilogram rotisserie, built from iron and coated in polyurethane foam to achieve a hyper-realistic finish that replicates KFC's iconic breaded chicken. The system includes custom bearings designed to allow the döner to rotate continuously, creating a striking visual attraction that invites consumers to visit the restaurant and experience it firsthand.

To support this activation, KFC developed an audiovisual campaign produced by Oriental Films, featuring a main 20-second spot along with 10 and 6-second versions, with presence on TV, digital, cinema, and outdoor channels. The spot opens with a close-up of an employee holding the new fried chicken kebab. The camera then pulls back to reveal the worker perched 12 meters high atop a totem, which rotates like a traditional kebab spit. From this elevated position, the employee announces the launch: "At KFC… we've launched… a fried chicken kebab!"

The media strategy, developed by Arena Media, amplifies the creative idea through a multichannel approach with a strong out-of-home (OOH) presence. The campaign has transformed urban assets, such as columns, into high-impact formats to showcase KFC's rotisserie in a distinctive way, complemented by digital circuits in nightlife areas that boost visibility and create new consumption occasions.

The launch is rounded out with a limited-edition menu featuring kebab, dürüm, falafel, and fries with kebab sauce, presented with graphics inspired by the visual codes of neighborhood kebabs, making it easy for consumers to immediately recognize this global culinary phenomenon. The products are available for a limited time at KFC restaurants across Spain, as well as through the KFC app and website.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944565/KFC_kebabs.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944366/KFC_doner_kebab.jpg

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