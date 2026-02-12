KuCoin Joins Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, Global CSR Foundation and AMWA to Support "A Matter of Dignity" Relief in Sumatra

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, in collaboration with the Global CSR Foundation and the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA), is supporting Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih's 'A Matter of Dignity – Sumatra Relief Initiative' through the delivery of 5,000 menstrual hygiene kits. The broader relief program includes essential medicines and fresh food alongside women's health support to disaster-affected communities in Aceh and Medan, Sumatra.

Distribution is scheduled to begin in early April 2026, focusing on communities most affected by recent disasters and prolonged recovery challenges.

"This initiative is about responding to crisis in a way that protects both life and dignity," said Aurelly Syifalia Widihartanto, Co-Founder of Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih. "Women are often the most affected during disasters, yet their basic health needs are the first to be overlooked. Our goal is to ensure care reaches communities not only quickly, but respectfully and responsibly."

The initiative builds on an established collaboration between AMWA's Global Health Lead Dr Padmini Murthy and Global CSR Foundation, founded by Jing Zhao Cesarone, and expands into Indonesia through Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, with leadership support from Vice President Stefanny Florina.

The Menstrual Equity Project was conceptualized by Dr. Padmini Murthy and Jing Zhao Cesarone and has been successfully implemented in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Republic of Suriname, and in satellite clinics affiliated with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, providing a proven model now adapted for the Indonesian context.

The procurement and shipment of menstrual hygiene kits are supported by KuCoin, represented by CSR Director and Global Human Resources Director Sylvie Dong, enabling the timely delivery of women's health supplies. "Corporate responsibility means showing up in practical ways when communities are affected by disaster," said Sylvie Dong. "KuCoin will continue to support CSR initiatives that address real needs and deliver meaningful help on the ground."

On-the-ground distribution of medicine, food, and hygiene kits in Aceh and Medan is led by Maha Medicare, which has been actively assisting flood-affected communities in Medan since December.

The initiative is supported by regional and national leadership, including H. Teuku Badruddin Syah, Sultan of Aceh, reflecting strong local commitment to community recovery. National-level support is further demonstrated through the involvement of Agustina Hastarini, Spouse of the Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of Indonesia and La Ode Ikrar Hastomi as the representative of the Ministry of Industry of Indonesia, underscoring government engagement in cross-sector humanitarian action.

The relief effort has also drawn support from prominent Indonesian public figures who are using their platforms to amplify the message of dignity-centered humanitarian response. Indonesian actors and actresses Baim Wong, Rianti Cartwright, Dame Aning, Nadya Shakira, Ririn Dwi Ariyanti, and Metta Permadi have joined the initiative, helping raise awareness around women's health, access to essential care, and the importance of dignity in disaster response.

The initiative was formally presented during an intimate press dinner titled "A Matter of Dignity," held on Friday, 6 February 2026, at Sushi Maru Hang Tuah, Jakarta, bringing together foundation leaders, government representatives, medical experts, business executives, public figures, and senior media.

Post-distribution documentation, verified impact reports, and visual materials from Aceh and Medan will be made available to media following deployment.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet. KuCoin does not provide services in the European Economic Area (EEA). In the EEA*, KuCoin EU is operated by KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih

Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih is an Indonesian foundation advancing women's empowerment and leadership through humanitarian action, health equity, environmental stewardship, human rights advocacy, and the strengthening of micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM). Rooted in Indonesia's cultural values and guided by a global outlook, the foundation mobilizes cross-sector collaboration to build resilient communities and deliver sustainable impact for women, families, and local economies.

About The Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF)

The Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF) is an international platform advancing responsible leadership and sustainable development worldwide. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, it convenes governments, corporations, investors, and civil society to drive ESG, women's leadership, cultural diplomacy, and innovation initiatives. Through global summits and strategic partnerships, GCSRF transforms cross-border collaboration into measurable, long-term impact across regions and sectors globally.

Learn more: www.GCSRF.org

About American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

Since 1915, AMWA has been a multispecialty organization of women physicians committed to advancing women in medicine, advocating for equity, and ensuring excellence in health care. The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series is an AMWA national non-profit educational initiative supporting AMWA's mission to advance women in medicine and advocate for equity.

Learn more: www.amwa-doc.org.

