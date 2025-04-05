circle x black
Sabato 05 Aprile 2025
10:31
LAVAZZA UNVEILS TABLÌ, THE FUTURE MADE OF 100% COFFEE

05 aprile 2025 | 10.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

THE SINGLE-SERVE INNOVATION THAT INTRODUCES A NEW WAY TO CONSUME COFFEE

MILAN, April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Milano Design Week 2025, Lavazza Group presents a preview of Tablì, the innovative system offering a new '100% coffee' experience.

In an important development not only for Lavazza, which celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, but for the entire industry too, the Tablì system opens up a new product segment in the world of coffee, in the form of a solution that didn't exist on today's market until now.

The result of a five-year research and development programme and with more than 15 patents, Tablì is the future of single-serve coffee, a key element of the global coffee market in terms of both growth and adaptation to new consumer needs, proposing practical, high-quality solutions for home coffee consumption.

Tablì consists of an all-coffee 'tab' and a specially designed machine with a cutting-edge delivery system for a future-forward consumption experience. Tablì is the first 100% coffee tab, the result of perfect synergy between research and design, created to release the aroma, colour and distinctive flavour of coffee in a total sensory experience.

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Its global presence in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries, is the result of 130 years of growth. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, including Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse, and is active in all business segments.

Lavazza has cultivated the art of coffee from the outset, transforming a simple drink into an authentic lifestyle expression and bringing with it 'Made in Italy' excellence and the promise of 'awakening a better world every morning'.

For information: pressoffice@lavazza.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657739/TABLI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lavazza-unveils-tabli-the-future-made-of-100-coffee-302420159.html

