LiberNovo Lands in Europe with Omni -- The Next-Gen Ergonomic Chair You Can Order Now

06 dicembre 2025 | 17.01
HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo, a leader in workspace innovation, has officially launched in Europe with full global inventory availability for the LiberNovo Omni — the next-generation dynamic ergonomic office chair designed to adapt to every micro-movement of the body. With integrated fulfillment across the US, Canada, the EU, Germany, and the UK, Omni is now in stock and ready to ship, eliminating the wait associated with traditional pre-orders. This marks a major milestone in LiberNovo's global expansion and its mission to bring healthier work environments to knowledge workers worldwide.

The debut follows LiberNovo's appearance at the Global AI Pitch Summit Silicon Valley 2025, where the brand presented its vision for AI-supported Dynamic Ergonomics and future work wellness. At the event, LiberNovo hosted an expert panel discussing AI & occupational health, demonstrating how real-time motion-responsive support can reduce the physical strain of long-hour digital work. A live demo showed how Omni intelligently adjusts with posture shifts, illustrating a future where smart seating actively supports the body rather than forcing fixed positioning.

Engineered for modern professionals, Omni introduces several key innovations:

To celebrate the European launch, LiberNovo is offering seasonal promotions from December 6 to January 15:

More than a product release, this expansion signals LiberNovo's evolution into a global workplace wellness brand — building smarter, healthier workspaces for the future of productivity.

Learn more at eu.libernovo.com and experience Dynamic Ergonomics redefined.

