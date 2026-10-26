Lingbo to Showcase Intelligent Electric Drive Systems and Powertrain Solutions at EICMA 2026

MILAN, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Lingbo), a China-based developer and manufacturer of intelligent electric drive systems, will participate in EICMA 2026, held November 3–8, 2026, at Fiera Milano Rho, Italy. At Hall 18, Booth E53, Lingbo will showcase its motor control technologies and integrated powertrain solutions to European manufacturers, distributors and industry partners.

Lingbo develops motor controllers, electric motors, battery management systems (BMS) and integrated powertrain solutions for electric two-wheelers and light electric vehicles. Combining in-house hardware and software development, the company provides electric drive solutions for manufacturers with different vehicle configurations and performance requirements. Built around proprietary field-oriented control (FOC) algorithms, Lingbo's motor controllers are designed for smooth torque delivery, responsive acceleration and low operating noise. The solutions support regenerative braking, closed-loop torque control and CAN bus communication, enabling integration across electric motorcycles, off-road electric motorcycles, light electric vehicles and electric three-wheelers.

Beyond individual components, Lingbo offers integrated hardware and software solutions, supporting customized powertrain development and vehicle integration. Its in-house R&D capabilities and experience serving international two-wheeler brands support collaboration with manufacturers seeking electric drive technologies.

Through EICMA 2026, Lingbo aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and connect with OEMs, distributors and technology partners to explore product development, technical collaboration and regional distribution opportunities. "Europe is an important market for Lingbo. EICMA provides an opportunity to introduce our technologies and connect with manufacturers seeking reliable electric drive solutions," said Julian Xu, Senior Overseas Marketing Manager at Lingbo.

About Lingbo

Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of core components for new energy transportation vehicles. Its main products include intelligent controllers (PDU/VCU), brushless DC motors (BLDCM), permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), BMS, and instruments, which are widely used across applications including electric two-wheelers, shared mobility, water transportation, and special vehicles. The company integrated intelligent safety functions such as TCS and steep slope descent control.

Industry professionals are invited to visit Hall 18, Booth E53, from November 3–8, 2026, to explore Lingbo's technologies and discuss potential partnerships.

Website : https://www.lbelectronic.co m/

Business Inquiries: julianxu@lingbomc.com

Media Contact: maozenan@lingbomc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lingbo-to-showcase-intelligent-electric-drive-systems-and-powertrain-solutions-at-eicma-2026-302919836.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.