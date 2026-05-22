Lupin Receives China Approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension

Marks Lupin's Debut in the Chinese Market

MUMBAI, India and BEIJING, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Oseltamivir Phosphate, in partnership with Yabao Pharmaceuticals, a leader in China's paediatric medicine market. This marks Lupin's first product entry into China — a significant milestone in its global expansion.

Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mg/mL will be launched and commercialized to expand access, particularly for paediatric use. This expands Lupin's global footprint and its commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to patients and children in need.

Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mg (base)/mL is indicated:

Fabrice Egros, President - Corporate Development, Lupin, said, "We are delighted that we have received approval for Oseltamivir Oral Suspension in China. This is a strategic step in our entry into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets. It reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable therapies, particularly in paediatric care. We look forward to building a stronger presence in this market through our partnership."

Wei Ren, President, Yabao, said, "We are pleased to announce the official approval of Oseltamivir Oral Suspension in China, marking a key milestone in our partnership with Lupin. It reinforces Yabao's dedication to quality paediatric medicines and showcases our strong collaboration. We will further expand our R&D portfolio for paediatric and adult chronic disease drugs to jointly advance our businesses."

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

About Yabao

Yabao Pharmaceutical Co. (Shanghai Stock Exchange 600351) is a leading China pharmaceutical company with fully integrated development, manufacturing, and commercialization in China. Yabao is recently pursuing strategic development of innovative pharmaceuticals in addition to Yabao's well-established business in modern traditional Chinese medicines and chemical generics. In addition to strong clinical and regulatory capabilities, Yabao has strong capabilities in formulation and API production and meets good manufacturing practice (cGMP) requirements with two manufacturing sites approved by U.S. FDA and a European agency, respectively. For more information about Yabao Pharmaceutical Co., please visit www.yabao.com.cn

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