Mago Maga to Launch Roma-X AI Home Coffee Roaster on Kickstarter July 23

NEW YORK and HONG KONG and LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For coffee enthusiasts, a great cup begins with freshly roasted beans. Following the widespread adoption of home espresso machines and grinders, coffee roasters are emerging as the next major category in home coffee equipment.

On July 23, 2026, Mago Maga will launch Roma-X, its third-generation AI home coffee roaster, on Kickstarter. The campaign offers users worldwide an opportunity to participate in product discovery, share roast profiles, and help build a connected home-roasting community.

Roma-X is not a minor update to the Roma Pro series. It has been representing a comprehensive redesign across physical structure, control systems, mobile app, and user experience. The compact appliance combines near-commercial-grade roasting control with intelligent automation and kitchen-friendly operation.

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Roma-X debuted at World of Coffee San Diego 2026 as one of eight Best New Product finalists. Mago Maga's Roma Pro V1.0 previously won the Best New Product People's Choice Award at the 2024 SCA Coffee Expo in Houston.

"Fresh roasting is becoming a new trend in the home coffee experience. The launch of Roma-X will bring home coffee users an entirely new social sharing experience and the magical fun of AI machine learning," said Mago Maga CEO Chifeng Lei.

The Kickstarter campaign opens July 23 with early-bird pricing exceeding 50% off the planned US$1,598 retail price. Shipping begins in fall 2026.

Kick Starter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/magomaga/mago-maga-smart-roaster-pro?ref=1xyojm

Follow Mago MagaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/magomaga.coffeeroasterInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/magomagaroast/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35H_yhVlbaY

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