MARKING MAJOR MILESTONE OF 100,000 PATIENTS TREATED, NORDIC PHARMA, INC. (U.S.) ENHANCES ITS OFFERING AND INCREASES PROVIDER CONVENIENCE BY INCLUDING CANNULAS WITH ITS SHIPMENTS OF LACRIFILL® CANALICULAR GEL FOR TREATMENT OF DRY EYE SYMPTOMS

Nordic Pharma, Inc. is demonstrating this novel therapy at ASCRS

BERWYN, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., announces that it is now shipping cannulas along with its syringes of its LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for dry eye symptoms. The company made the decision to enhance its offering in response to feedback from doctors, and the provided cannulas have been very well received.

The addition comes as the company passes a major milestone: Eye care professionals across the United States have used LACRIFILL® single-use syringes of its proprietary cross-linked hyaluronic acid derivative to treat more than 100,000 patients in less than two years since its introduction.

"As physicians, we must take an active role in controlling our patients' ocular surface health, comfort, and visual outcomes, particularly around eye surgery. LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel has consistently delivered on its purpose, providing meaningful ocular surface control," said Eric Donnenfeld, MD, Board Chair OCLI Vision and NYU Langone Health. "LACRIFILL is not simply another punctal plug; it is a very different approach to managing the ocular surface. It has been an outstanding addition to my practice."

"Treating ocular surface disease has become an increasingly important part of modern eye care. Using LACRIFLL® Canalicular Gel as a tool to improve dry eye disease has been a true game-changer in our practice—not only for my everyday dry eye patients, but also as part of my surgical patient management," said Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO, Premier Vision Group. "It is an important option to consider, as it not only supports strong visual outcomes but also significantly improves patient comfort. The clinical data supporting use of LACRIFILL is compelling and reinforces the benefits we are seeing in our patients."

LACRIFILL comes in a pre-filled syringe with enough gel to treat both upper and lower canaliculi in both eyes. The gel is inserted via a cannula tip placed in the punctum and flows into the lacrimal sac. Syringes are shipped in packages of 10; each package now includes 10 cannulas.

Nordic Pharma launched LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel in the United States in May 2024 after receiving clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to use the gel to temporarily block tear drainage by occluding the canalicular system. In the less than two years since, more than 100,000 patients have been treated with LACRIFILL.

"We are gratified by the rapid acceptance of LACRIFILL by so many optometrists and ophthalmologists across the country. It's rewarding to know that our innovative treatment for a condition that affects about 6.8 percent of US adults has provided relief for so many patients in a relatively short time. LACRIFILL represents a movement towards interventional dry eye disease management," said Jai Parekh, MD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer of Eye Care US.

For more information about LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, visit lacrifill.com.

LACRIFILL Live DemonstrationsNordic Pharma, Inc. will host live demonstrations of preparing the ocular surface with LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel at an upcoming professional conference.

At the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting, April 10–13 in Washington, DC, eye care professionals will demonstrate the use of LACRIFILL at booth #2307 from noon–1pm, and 2pm–4pm on Friday, April 10 and 10–noon, noon–2pm, and 2pm–4pm Saturday, April 11. On Sunday, April 12, demonstrations will be from 10 am–noon and 1pm–3pm. Presenters include Neel Desai, MD; Mina Farahani, MD; Sheri Rowen, MD; Gagan Sawhney, MD; Mitch Schultz, MD; and Nick Bruns, OD.

About Nordic Group B.V.Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

Safe HarborThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's business developments and the implementation of Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Nordic Group/Nordic Pharma's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Nordic Group/Nordic Pharma, and other factors that could affect Nordic Group/Nordic Pharma's business and financial performance. Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ContactNordic Pharma, Inc.

Kate PopovaProject & Contracts ManagerPhone Number: 610-285-1699ekaterina.popova@nordicpharma.com

Gail FeerrarDirector Sales and MarketingPhone: 610-285-7152gail.feerrar@nordicpharma.com

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