circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Midea Energy - CLOU Electronics Unveils its Full-stack Energy Storage Solutions at The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Germany

25 giugno 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarter E Europe 2026 kicked off in Munich, Germany. Exhibiting alongside Midea Energy at their joint booth, CLOU demonstrated its end-to-end energy storage strengths tailored for Europe via cutting-edge products, proprietary innovations and all-in-one integrated energy offerings.

Targeting the utility-scale energy storage segment, CLOU unveiled the Aqua-C3.0 Ultra, which delivers 5.154 MWh of capacity in a compact 10 plus-foot container, with a total system weight of less than 39 tons. Compared to 20-foot containerized systems, the product achieves the optimal balance of capacity, dimensions, and weight, significantly reducing logistics costs, site footprint and installation complexity.

For C&I application, CLOU showcased the Aqua-E261, which is suitable for massive C&I users in Europe for its high safety, high return, and easy O&M characteristics. The device adopts 314Ah battery cells with a single cabinet capacity of 261kWh, achieving an overall cell temperature difference of ≤2.5°C through pack-level and cell-level balanced cooling.

At the exhibition, Midea Energy presented its integrated energy solution for AI data center scenarios. As the core platform of this solution, CLOU combines Midea's strengths in cooling, intelligent manufacturing and global supply chains with its own expertise in power electronics and energy storage. Integrating energy storage systems, HVDC, SST, BBU and Midea's maglev liquid-cooling chillers, the solution provides a one-stop energy architecture for next-generation supercomputing centers.

As energy storage systems evolve to 500Ah and above large-capacity cells, even tiny consistency deviations among cells will translate into greater actual energy differences. In response to this pain point, CLOU released the White Paper on Cell-Level DC-DC Energy Transfer Technology. This technology establishes a two-way energy scheduling channel among battery cells to support up to 5A currents, achieving the continuous online management of battery cell consistency, and increasing the full-lifecycle recurring revenue by about 4%.

This exhibition is an important part of the official overseas appearance of Midea Energy. As the core implementer of Midea Energy's overseas strategy, CLOU has implemented large-scale energy storage projects in multiple European countries including Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and North Macedonia, and has over 50 C&I energy storage sites in Europe, including the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. Looking ahead, CLOU will continue to leverage Midea Group's end-to-end resources and global delivery capabilities to serve as a long-term partner in Europe's energy transition.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-energy--clou-electronics-unveils-its-full-stack-energy-storage-solutions-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2026-in-germany-302810329.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92061 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Terremoto in Venezuela, Caracas devastata dalle scosse: crolli e macerie - Video
Terremoto in Venezuela, panico allo stadio: giocatori in fuga - Video
Terremoto in Venezuela, paura in aeroporto: la scossa e la fuga - Video
Terremoto in Venezuela, La Guaira devastata: il viaggio da incubo - Video
Terremoto in Venezuela, il primo bilancio del presidente Rodriguez: "32 morti, una tragedia"
Vannacci a cena con Alemanno: "Meloni può chiamarmi, sono disponibile"
News to go
Piano Casa, decreto da convertire entro il 6 luglio
Grandinata improvvisa a Roma, chicchi grandi come palline da golf - Video
News to go
Ddl caccia, primo via libera del Senato: scoppia polemica opposizioni
Giorgetti: "Decisione su scostamento per Difesa a settembre"
news to go
Euro digitale, via libera del Parlamento Ue a nuovo regolamento
news to go
Pensioni, sale età media per uomini e donne: il dato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza