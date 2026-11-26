XIAMEN, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, introduced an HVAC control portfolio for European building retrofits. In many existing buildings, heating and cooling equipment from different manufacturers has been installed over time, leaving facility teams to manage separate thermostats, remotes and system interfaces. A change to operating hours or temperature settings can require adjustments across multiple rooms and systems, with limited feedback on whether the equipment responded.

Milesight's portfolio covers radiators, underfloor heating, boilers, fan coil units, split air conditioning and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems. It includes radiator and room thermostats, actuator controllers, smart switches with power metering, dry-contact controllers, and dedicated split AC and VRF controllers. Building teams can select controls that match the equipment already installed, then add room temperature control, schedule equipment operation, monitor operating status or integrate compatible systems with an existing building management platform.

Live demonstrations and product trials on December 1

Milesight will demonstrate these approaches during Smarter HVAC for Europe: Energy-Efficient Control for Heating, Split AC & VRF, a live English-language webinar on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. CET. Allen Tu, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Ryan Liu, Product Marketing Manager, will demonstrate more robust room heating controls and show how a thermostat signals heating equipment to respond. They will also show how existing split AC units can be brought under common management and how operators can view the status of connected VRF units and control them from a central interface.

Registered attendees can apply for one of more than 30 free samples across the WT103, UC722, and UC6xx for evaluation in their own projects. Register for the webinar on Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3017954894149/WN_XD686s69Tsm3Buf6azdMSg

About Milesight

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture the most meaningful data and makes it accessible across diverse applications. It innovatively applies emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and loT to distinct use scenarios. With a commitment to making sensing matter, Milesight quickly responds to customer-specific challenges and collaborates with an expanding network of partners to deliver unique data value. It is determined to make real, positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond.

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