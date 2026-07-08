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MIMARU Launches Tokyo-wide Visitor Support Initiative for International Travelers to Help Them Feel Less like Visitors and More like They Belong while Exploring Tokyo

08 luglio 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment accommodation brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., has launched a new Tokyo-wide Visitor Support Initiative to help international travelers feel less like visitors and more like they belong as they explore the city. Available to guests staying at any MIMARU property in Tokyo, it allows travelers to stop by another MIMARU property in Tokyo for assistance during the day.

A smartphone battery may die while navigating the city. A sudden rainstorm may interrupt a day of sightseeing. A family may get lost or struggle to communicate a simple request. A child may urgently need to use the restroom. These situations may seem minor, but they can have a significant impact on a travel experience, particularly for families traveling with young children.

Image 1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WBOYvN8Q57rWHsA2Gc5WJjy-nV_7uQT3/view?usp=sharing 

"After years of welcoming international travelers, we've learned that what makes a journey memorable isn't just where people go, but how they feel along the way. We created this initiative to help guests feel supported not just where they stay, but wherever they explore. After all, just because you're traveling in Japan doesn't mean you should have to navigate everything like a tourist," said Mao Mochizuki, International PR at MIMARU.

MIMARU welcomes guests from around the world, with international travelers accounting for more than 90% of stays. Approximately 90% of guests travel as families, giving the company a unique perspective on the challenges international visitors face while exploring Japan.

Through the Visitor Support Initiative, guests can visit any MIMARU property in Tokyo for assistance during the day. Drawing on the experience of staff representing 39 countries and regions, support may include directions, help communicating with local businesses or services, shelter during sudden weather changes, or general assistance.

Image 2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fgjCixxREAtIV-itrPGy9dBETFq0SyqW/view?usp=drive_link 

Today's travelers have access to translation apps, navigation tools, and AI-powered travel resources. Yet many situations still benefit from speaking with someone in person.

Everyday interactions have given MIMARU unique insight into the challenges international travelers face while exploring Japan. By connecting its Tokyo properties through a shared support network, MIMARU hopes guests will feel more confident exploring the city, knowing assistance may be available nearby when they need it.

Image 3: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a7pwE794izW6mUHZmCkdNjh9zMTP9lFk/view?usp=drive_link 

For more information about MIMARU: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mimaru-launches-tokyo-wide-visitor-support-initiative-for-international-travelers-to-help-them-feel-less-like-visitors-and-more-like-they-belong-while-exploring-tokyo-302820284.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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