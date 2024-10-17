MolecuLight's Fluorescence Imaging: A Game-Changer for Bedside Biofilm Detection

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, provides the most effective method for bedside biofilm detection as reported in a groundbreaking study "Assessing Biofilm at the Bedside: Exploring Reliable Accessible Biofilm Detection Methods". Published in Diagnostics Journal, this study is the first of its kind to compare various bedside methods for biofilm detection to enable immediate and effective therapeutic action.

Biofilm is critically linked to various pathophysiological mechanisms that complicate or altogether prevent healing. Accurate biofilm detection is often hindered by the need for specialized techniques, making it impractical for many clinical settings. This study compared promising bedside methods, including clinical signs of biofilm (CSB), biofilm blotting, and fluorescence imaging, against advanced gold standard laboratory-based methods. The results revealed a staggering incidence of biofilm in chronic wounds (62.5%), highlighting its critical relevance in influencing wound healing outcomes. Fluorescence imaging significantly improved the sensitivity and accuracy of biofilm detection over CSB and blotting, offering clinicians a more reliable biofilm detection tool.

"Fluorescence imaging demonstrated superior sensitivity (84%) compared to traditional methods of bedside biofilm detection," says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "This underscores the transformative impact of our technology in managing a crucial issue affecting the outcomes of chronic wounds by providing clinicians with real-time, objective data that can significantly enhance patient outcomes."

Dr. Perry Mayer, the lead author of the study, commented, "This research represents the first comparative assessment of bedside, actually applicable, bedside methods for detecting wound biofilm for everyday practices. The capability of fluorescence imaging to alert clinicians to the presence of biofilm at the point of care is essential for enhancing therapeutic strategies." He added, "As a clinician, I greatly appreciate the non-invasive and highly practical application of this device. This study reinforces my confidence that I am capturing all relevant bacterial types, allowing me to make objective, evidence-based decisions without having to wait for lab results."

The publication of this study further reinforces MolecuLight's commitment to advancing wound care through innovative technology and high-quality research. By delivering actionable insights at the point of care, MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology continues to revolutionize wound assessment and healing outcomes. To learn more about how MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging can benefit your practice, please visit our website at www.moleculight.com.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

