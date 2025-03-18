Mozambique's Second-Hand Clothing Industry: A Lifeline for Millions and a Catalyst for Economic Growth

MAPUTO, Mozambique, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Consulting For Africa (CFA) and Abalon Capital Limitada (Abalon), commissioned by ADPP Mozambique, has revealed the vital role that the second-hand clothing (SHC) industry plays in the daily lives and economy of Mozambique. According to the research, the SHC industry provides:

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries globally, ranking 183rd out of 191 countries on the United Nations Human Development Index. With around 25% of the country's population currently unemployed, the report's findings underscore the importance of the SHC industry as a crucial source of basic clothing, employment and public finances. Therefore, any negative disruption to it could have devastating consequences for a population already grappling with widespread poverty.

The report Current Status of Mozambique's Second-Hand Clothing Market: Opportunities and Challenges is the latest piece of research evaluating the global significance of the SHC industry, both economically and environmentally. Crucially, it highlights that in the broader debate over the global utility of the trade in second-hand clothing, the economic realities of the Global South must also be considered.

Brian Mangwiro from Abalon Capital said: "Millions of livelihoods are deeply intertwined with SHC-related trade and services, not only in Mozambique but across Africa. Our findings underscore the importance of having an informed debate on the SHC sector, especially incorporating the learnings from developing countries. Policymakers must balance the push for improving environmental sustainability with the critical role that the SHC sector plays in frontier economics. Above all, global sustainability efforts should be informed by a clear understanding of the SHC value chain in low-income recipient countries."

Madame Luisa Diogo, the former Prime Minister of Mozambique and Absa Bank Group Board Non-executive Director, who participated in the high-level panel for the report launch, said: "I warmly welcome this new report, which highlights how vital the SHC industry is for Mozambique's economy and the well-being of our people. This sector isn't merely about clothing; it is a source of dignity and opportunity, sustaining families, creating jobs and contributing significant tax revenue toward essential services such as education and healthcare.

"The report outlines the tangible evidence of wide-ranging benefits the SHC trade brings to Mozambique and the African Continent. It underscores the importance of economic diversity to support both Mozambique and Africa's growth. I firmly believe that embracing the SHC trade as part of the green economy will be central to achieving Africa's foremost objectives—poverty reduction, sustainable development, and inclusive growth."

The report also debunks the idea of SHC dumping, emphasising that the local culture is focused on clothing reuse, often passing items down through families or re-purposed by local seamsters. This practice further underscores the importance of the SHC industry in Mozambican society.

The SHC sector has had a transformative effect on the prospects of many families, especially amongst the more marginalised groups such as women and youths, providing employment opportunities, upskilling the labour force and supporting livelihoods. This is consistent with published research reports on the SHC industry across Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly amongst the largest importers such as Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

Restricting the trade in Europe and Africa could inadvertently benefit other large exporters, particularly China, which has rapidly expanded its presence in the global apparel market with inexpensive, low-quality 'fast' fashion.

As debates about the future of SHC imports intensify, this report urges informed policy discussions on climate change, waste management, and environmental sustainability to not only safeguard the long-term viability of the sector but ensure global sustainability efforts do not become a zero-sum game.

