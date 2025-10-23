Multiplier Extends Global Payroll Offering With Non-Resident Employer Payroll to Support European Cross-Border Employment

New solution enables companies to compliantly pay employees in countries where they lack a local entity, starting with key EU markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading global employment platform, announces the official launch of its Non-Resident Employer (NRE) Payroll solution. The new product enables companies to make compliant payments to employees in countries where they do not have a registered physical entity. The launch addresses one of the most pressing challenges for European businesses, where the movement of workers across borders has created complex payroll and compliance requirements.

NRE Payroll allows companies to manage local labor, tax, and social security obligations across multiple jurisdictions while ensuring accurate salary disbursements in preferred currencies. The solution is particularly relevant in Europe, where cross-border mobility is frequent and employees often live in one country while working in another. It also supports businesses hiring international staff in neighboring regions without setting up a physical entity, organizations testing entry into new markets, and employers managing a small number of overseas employees for whom establishing subsidiaries would not be practical.

"Cross-border employment is a reality for many European businesses, yet payroll has remained one of the hardest challenges to solve," said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier. "With NRE Payroll, companies can pay staff across borders with the same ease and accuracy as their local teams, while staying fully compliant and in control of costs."

The product brings every aspect of non-resident payroll into a single system. It manages localized payslips, gross-to-net calculations, and adherence to tax and labor laws, removing the need for manual work across multiple jurisdictions. By leveraging local partnerships and legal expertise, it also helps companies reduce risks tied to tax residency, permanent establishment, and regulatory penalties. For employees, this means clear, compliant payslips and reliable payments in their local currency. For finance and HR teams, it provides a unified dashboard with real-time visibility into payroll operations, improving accuracy and control.

Beyond compliance, the solution improves the day-to-day experience for employees by guaranteeing timely salary disbursements, transparent payslips, and clear statutory breakdowns, providing employees with confidence in how they are paid, wherever they are based.

At launch, NRE Payroll covers key European markets including the UK, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg, France, Italy, and Austria. Early pilots have shown strong results, with companies reporting streamlined compliance processes and operational cost reductions of up to 40% by consolidating payroll under Multiplier's platform.

Part of Multiplier's Global Payroll offering, which centralizes payroll calculations and payment disbursals for employees across different countries, the NRE Payroll will strengthen Multiplier's global payroll position by making it easier for customers to compliantly pay employees across borders, even without a local entity, while streamlining payroll, compliance, and reporting in one platform.

In the coming months, Multiplier plans to expand the NRE Payroll offering with deeper integrations into HR platforms, greater automation, and advanced analytics to further simplify payroll cycles and reduce manual effort. This is part of Multiplier's broader mission to create a world without limits for employers and employees, giving companies the tools to scale internationally while keeping payroll and compliance simple.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is a global employment platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, hire, manage and pay the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through its best-in-class EOR, COR, Global Payroll, and compliance technology, plus person-to-person support and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to hire the best global talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486057/Multiplier_Logo.jpg

