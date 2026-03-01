circle x black
MWC 2026 Preview | DOOGEE AI Redefines Exploration: A Full-Scenario Ecosystem

01 marzo 2026 | 02.00
BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MWC 2026 approaches, DOOGEE heads to Barcelona with its new theme: "DOOGEE AI, Explore to More." We invite you to experience our newest flagship devices. Moving beyond just phones, we will showcase a complete device ecosystem, spanning professional rugged phones, outdoor wearables, and smart tablets.

1. "Visible" AI & Smart Audio

Traditional AI feels cold. DOOGEE brings it to life with the AI Concept Phone.

2. Wearables for Every Need

DOOGEE introduces smart wearables to solve specific outdoor problems:

3. Rugged & Urban Phones

4. Tablets: From Office to Tent

Experience it firsthand at MWC 2026!

Date: March 2 – 5, 2026Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, SpainHall: 7 | Booth: 7C58

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921857/MWC_____________01.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2026-preview--doogee-ai-redefines-exploration-a-full-scenario-ecosystem-302699188.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

